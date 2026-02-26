Home

NEET UG 2026 registration: NTA NEET application closing soon at neet.nta.nic.in; how to apply, exam date, paper pattern

NEET UG registration will close on March 8, 2026.

NEET UG 2026 registration: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon close the NEET UG 2026 registration. Candidates can fill the NTA NEET UG application at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. NEET UG registration will close on March 8, 2026. As per Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2OL9, the NEET (UG) has to be conducted as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG)) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

NEET (UG) 2026 will be a single-day/single-shift exam in PEN and PAPER mode as was conducted in 2025. The duration of the test would be three hours. Compensatory time of one hour for examination of three hours (03:00 hrs) duration for PwD/PwBD candidate (having a physical limitation to write) will be given whether such candidate uses the facility of Scribe or not. NEET (UG) -2026 is being conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali,

Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu mediums.

