NEET UG 2026 registration: NTA NEET UG exam date, information bulletin pdf soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Check previous 5 years’ NEET exam dates

The NTA NEET UG information bulletin will contain details such as examination pattern, marking scheme, registration date, exam schedule, and other details.

The National Testing Agency will soon release the NEET UG 2026 exam date on its official website. All those candidates who are planning to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test must fill up the application form once released. At present, the detailed syllabus for NEET UG 2026 has been published.

“National Testing Agency (NTA) hereby brings to the attention of all stakeholders, especially aspiring candidates, that the syllabus for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG)-2026] has been finalized by the Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), National Medical Commission (NMC),” NTA in an official statement said.

One can check the detailed NEET syllabus on NMC’s official website at https://www.nmc.org.in/ or the official NTA NEET website at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. To recall our readers, NTA has not released any date or time for the publication of the NEET application form, examination date, or NEET result.

In short, the NTA NEET UG information bulletin detailed PDF, NTA NEET UG registration dates, NEET UG exam dates, NEET application last dates, and NTA NEET UG result dates have been announced. Currently, the designated website for NEET 2026 is https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET (UG) – 2026) will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. Similarly, as per Section 14 of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, there shall be a uniform NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines i.e. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions governed under this Act.

Meanwhile, NTA has released an advisory and instructions on updation of Aadhaar Card/ UDID Card/ Category Certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) before filling of online application form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. One can check the detailed notice at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

In this article, students can check the previous years’ NEET exam dates.

2025: In 2025, the NEET examination was conducted on May 4 2025.

2024: In 2024, the NEET examination was held on May 5 2024.

2023: As per the NTA Exam Calendar, NEET UG 2023 examination was conducted on May 07, 2023.

2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam on July 17, 2022.

2021: The NEET UG 2021 examination was conducted on September 12, 2021.

Year NEET Exam Date 2025 May 4, 2025 2024 May 5, 2024 2023 May 7, 2023 2022 July 17, 2022 2021 September 12, 2021

For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

