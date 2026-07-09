NEET UG 2026 Result by July 20, NTA extends fee refund process by this date; Re-exam OMR sheet, final answer key, scorecard awaited

NEET UG 2026 Result news: NTA has decided to extend the refund portal to all candidates to view, confirm, correct or update their bank account details till July 14, 2026.

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NEET UG 2026 Result by July 20, NTA extends fee refund process by this date; OMR sheet, final answer key, scorecard awaited(Photo Credit: IANS)

NEET UG Re-exam result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important update regarding the confirmation, correction, and updation of bank account details for the refund of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination fee. According to a public notice, NTA has decided to extend the refund portal to all candidates to view, confirm, correct or update their bank account details till July 14, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM). Candidates may log in to the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal by visiting https://neet.nta.nic.in/ and click on the link provided for “Bank Account Details Confirmation / Updation after completing two-factor authentication and access the refund link to submit their bank account details. Candidates may also upload a cancelled cheque, if desired, to ensure the accuracy of the bank account information.

What did NTA say about the NEET UG fee refund policy?

“However, a large number of students are yet to update/confirm their bank account details. Accordingly with a view to ensuring that every eligible candidate receives the refund, NTA has decided to once again extend the refund portal to those candidates who are yet to confirm and update their bank account,” NTA stated.

Also Read: NEET PG 2026 registration to end soon; Check NBEMS NEET exam date, paper pattern, admit card release date

NEET UG re-exam OMR sheets and final answer keys update

Meanwhile, NTA will release the NEET UG re-exam OMR sheets and final answer keys. Candidates can download the NEET UG OMR sheets and final answer keys at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Along with the NTA final answer key, the NEET UG results and scorecard will be published. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her

challenge. The NTA NEET UG results can be checked by entering the login details such as application number and date of birth.

NEET UG result can be utilized

The NEET (UG) – 2026 result may be utilized by other Entities of Central and State Governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/rules. The result data will also be utilized for B.Sc. (H) Nursing courses in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules. At present, scanning of NEET UG OMR answer sheets is still in progress.

When will the NEET UG result be announced?

The result of the re-National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) will be announced by July 20, a senior official at the NTA confirmed. The official did not provide an exact date but confirmed that the agency is working on a war footing to release the results soon. The official, however, assured that the academic year for MBBS students will not be delayed. The re-NEET was conducted on June 21 after the cancellation of the May 3 examination for over 20 lakh students over the alleged paper leak.”We would not like to give out any date as of now, but the result will be out by July 20. Normally, the results are announced within 45 days of the examination, but this time, as we have conducted the exam in 37 days, we will announce the results much earlier,” a senior NTA official told ANI during a telephonic interview.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Result: NTA NEET re-exam scorecard, OMR sheets, final answer key awaited for 20 lakh students; how to check when released

It is to be noted that the NEET UG exam held on May 3 was cancelled due to a question paper leak row and irregularities. A re exam was held on June 21 for which the final answer key and scorecard are awaited.

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA, https://www.nta.ac.in/ and https://neet.nta.nic.in/, for the latest updates. For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2026, candidates may contact 011-40759000/ 011-69227700 or email neetug2026@nta.ac.in.

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