NEET UG 2026 Result awaited for 20 lakh students; Check marking scheme, how to access scorecard

NEET UG 2026 result and answer key is awaited for 20 lakh students. But have you checked the marking scheme to calculate your scores? Check here.

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NEET-UG candidates exit an examination centre after appearing for the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (PTI Photo)

NEET UG 2026 Result news: The NEET UG re-exam result and final answer key link are awaited. Moreover, the scanning of OMR answer sheets is still in progress. Once announced, medical aspirants can download the NTA NEET UG scorecard at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. The NTA NEET UG result PDF will consist of details such as the list of top 100 candidates in NEET (UG) 2026, the list of 20 male toppers in the NEET (UG) 2026, the list of 20 male toppers in the NEET (UG)-2026, language-wise number of candidates registered, category-wise number of candidates registered, appeared, and qualified in 2026 and 2025, the Nationality-wise number of candidates registered, appeared, and qualified in 2026 and 2025, the category-wise number of candidates qualified, based on qualifying criteria of NEET (UG)- 2023, 2024 and 2025, 2026.

Why was the NEET UG exam held on May 3 canceled?

This year, the NTA conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test(NEET UG) on May 3. However, the examination was cancelled owing to the question paper leak and irregularities. A re-exam was held on June 21 for the affected students, for which the provisional answer key was published on June 25. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till June 28. Meanwhile, the CBI investigation into the NEET UG controversy is ongoing.

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CBI investigation underway

According to a news agency ANI report, NEET UG Paper 2026 leak case accused Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar has filed a bail application in the Rouse Avenue court. The court has issued notice to the CBI. The matter is stated to be heard on July 15. Motegaonkar runs a coaching institute in RCC Classes, in Latur, Maharashtra. Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta issued a notice to the CBI on the bail plea of Motegaonkar.

The National Testing Agency conducted the re-examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2026 on June 21, 2026, from 02:00 P.M. to 05:15 P.M. (IST). The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Question Papers (all four sets) of NEET (UG) on the website https://nta.ac.in/. Over 20 lakh students have appeared for the medical entrance examination.

NEET is considered to be one of the single largest medical entrance examinations. In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to access the NEET scorecard. At present, NTA has not released any date and time for the publication of the NEET UG result.

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How to check NEET UG result and scorecard?

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download NTA NEET UG result.”

Enter the login details, such as application number and date of birth.

Your NTA NEET UG result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The fee-refund process will conclude on July 14. Speaking about the marking scheme, to answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. Marking will be done as per following criteria :

(i) Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

(ii) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

(iii) Unanswered: No mark (0).

While every effort will be made to ensure that each question has one unique answer, in case, it is found that a question has more than one option, it will be dealt in following manner:

If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then all candidates who have appeared will be given four marks (+4) irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate.

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA, https://www.nta.ac.in/ and https://neet.nta.nic.in/, for the latest updates. For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2026, candidates may contact 011-40759000/

011-69227700 or email neetug2026@nta.ac.in.