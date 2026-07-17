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NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: NTA NEET Scores download link active; Check toppers, final answer key, MCC Counselling details

NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: The NEET UG 2026 Result link is active. Candidates can download the NTA NEET UG result at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

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NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: NTA NEET Scores download link active; Check toppers, final answer key(Representation/IANS)

NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: The NEET UG 2026 Result link is active. Candidates can download the NTA NEET UG result at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. A total of close to 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET (UG) 2026 at 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission to

undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied programmes. Scorecards of all candidates are available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The full list of Top Rankers, State Toppers, category-wise toppers (SC, ST, OBC-NCL, Gen-EWS, PwBD and PwD), category-wise cut-off marks and language-wise participation has also been published on the NTA website.

NEET UG Topper List

The 138 top rankers come from 66 cities across the country. The Top 17 rankers who scored more than 705 marks span eight States, namely Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

NEET UG 2026 Result: How to check?

Visit the official NEET website: neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET UG 2026 Result’ link.

The NTA NEET UG Result will open.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

NEET UG Provisional Answer Key

The National Testing Agency conducted the re-examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2026 on June 21, 2026, from 02:00 P.M. to 05:15 P.M. (IST). The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Question Papers (all four sets) of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA released the NEET UG provisional answer key on June 25 at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the NTA NEET answer key till June 28. The NTA NEET final answer key has also been released.

NEET UG will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. Similarly, as per Section 14 of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, there shall be a uniform NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines i.e. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions governed under this Act. NEET (UG) shall also be applicable to admission to BHMS course as per National Commission for Homeopathy Act, 2020.

MCC NEET UG Counselling

Counselling for the All-India Quota in MBBS/BDS is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). State quotas are conducted by respective State authorities. Candidates should rely only on official websites: neet.nta.nic.in, mcc.nic.in and State counselling portals. Candidates are cautioned against fraudulent calls, messages or websites offering admission, seat blocking or score improvement. NTA does not contact candidates seeking money or credentials. Suspicious communication may be reported at neetug2026@nta.ac.in or 011-40759000.