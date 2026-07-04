NEET UG 2026 Result: NTA NEET re-exam final answer key awaited for 20 lakh students; Know how to check, MCC counselling update, fee refund

This year, the re-NEET was held on June 21 after the cancellation of the May 3 examination for over 20 lakh students over the alleged paper leak.

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NEET UG 2026 Result: NTA NEET re-exam final answer key awaited for 20 lakh students; Know how to check, MCC counselling update, fee refund(Photo Credit: AI-generated)

The NEET UG Result and the NEET UG Final Answer key are scheduled to be released on the official website. With no official date and time announced, several tentative result dates have been floating on social media platforms. However, a senior official at the NTA confirmed to news agency ANI that the result of the re-National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) will be announced by July 20. The official did not provide an exact date but confirmed that the agency is working on a war footing to release the results soon.

When will the NEET UG 2026 re-exam result and final answer key be released?

The official, however, assured that the academic year for MBBS students will not be delayed. A senior NTA official told ANI during a telephonic interview, “We would not like to give out any date as of now, but the result will be out by July 20. Normally, the results are announced within 45 days of the examination, but this time, as we have conducted the exam in 37 days, we will announce the results much earlier.”

How can candidates check the NEET UG 2026 result online?

This year, the re-NEET was held on June 21 after the cancellation of the May 3 examination for over 20 lakh students over the alleged paper leak. The testing agency published the NEET UG provisional answer key on June 25. Candidates were given a change to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till June 28 to challenge it. As per the official, around 10,000 challenges were received from aspirants. The NTA is working to address the challenges submitted by aspirants.

NTA has decided to extend the refund portal to all candidates to view, confirm, correct, or update their bank account details till July 7, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM) This means only three days are left for the process to end. Candidates may log in to the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal by visiting https://neet.nta.nic.in/ and click on the link provided for “Bank Account Details Confirmation/Updation” after completing two-factor authentication and access the refund link to submit their bank account details.

After the NEET-UG result is declared, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) releases the counselling schedule for the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ), AIIMS, JIPMER, central and deemed universities, while individual states announce separate schedules for their 85 per cent state quota seats. The NEET UG MCC Counselling schedule can be accessed at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key: How to check?

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download NEET UG Final Answer Key.”

Enter the login details such as application number, password, and captcha code.

Your NTA NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

As per Section 14 of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, there shall be a uniform NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines i.e. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions governed under this Act.