NEET UG 2026 Result: NTA NEET re-exam scorecard, OMR sheets, final answer key awaited for 20 lakh students; how to check when released

The re-NEET exam was held after the cancellation of the May 3 examination for over 20 lakh students due to an alleged paper leak.

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NEET UG Result 2026: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the NEET UG Result, NEET OMR sheet, and the NEET UG Final Answer key on the official website. No official date and time have been announced for the declaration of the NEET result. The re-NEET was conducted on June 21 across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates. The examination was held from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM (IST) in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be permitted to write the examination up to 6:20 PM.

When will NTA release the NEET UG 2026 re-exam result?

The re-NEET exam was held after the cancellation of the May 3 examination for over 20 lakh students due to an alleged paper leak. The NEET UG provisional answer key was released on June 25. Candidates were given a chance to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till June 28 to challenge it. As per the official, around 10,000 challenges were received from aspirants. To download the NTA NEET final answer key, a student needs to enter their application number and password.

NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key: How to check?

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download NEET UG Final Answer Key.”

Enter the login details such as application number, password, and CAPTCHA code.

Your NTA NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2026 Marking scheme

To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. Marking will be done as per the following criteria :

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

Unanswered: No mark (0).

NEET UG 2026: Challenge window period

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No

individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized after the challenges will be treated as final and will be displayed on the NTA website before the declaration of the result.

The National Testing Agency will evaluate the Answer Sheets using standard procedure, and the result will be displayed on the website: https://neet.nta.nic.in/ and thereafter candidates may download their respective Score Cards. The Result of NEET (UG) – 2026 may be utilized by other Entities of Central and State Governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/rules. The result data will also be utilized for B.Sc. (H) Nursing courses in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules.

The NEET (UG) – 2026 data will also be used for admissions to BVSc & AH courses under the 15% quota of VCI in recognized Veterinary Colleges. However, the Council has to approach the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW in order to obtain the said data of results. Candidates may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or write to neetug2026@nta.ac.in. Candidates are also advised to regularly visit the official website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates.