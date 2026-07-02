NEET UG 2026 Result: NTA NEET UG fee refund portal closing in 5 days; re-exam OMR sheet, final answer key earliest

NEET UG 2026 provisional answer key has been released. Check the details and step-by-step guide to download result when released.

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NEET UG 2026 Result: NTA NEET UG fee refund portal closing in 5 days; re-exam OMR sheet, final answer key earliest(Photo Credit: IANS)

NEET UG Result: With the provisional answer key released, questions regarding the NEET UG result have started to surround social media platforms. At present, the National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the NEET (UG) 2026 examination on June 21, 2026, across the country in a smooth and incident-free manner. Approximately 20 lakh candidates appeared in the examination.

When will the NEET UG 2026 fee refund portal close?

NEET UG 2026 provisional answer key was released at https://neet.nta.nic.in/ on June 25, just four days after the re-examination. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till June 28. The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking by 28 June 2026 (up to 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-test Answer Key news: How to raise objections against NTA NEET provisional answer key when released? Step-by-step guide

Challenges will be accepted only through the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ during the challenge window period. Challenges made by candidates will be verified by the designated subject matter experts. If a challenge is found correct on merit, the provisional answer key will be revised, and the responses will be evaluated against the revised final answer key for the purpose of preparing and declaring the result.

NEET UG Answer Key Objection Window last date

Individual decisions on each challenge will not be communicated separately to candidates; however, the revised final answer key will be published on the website, and the processing fee will be refunded for every challenge that is accepted. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge period shall be final. No challenge will be accepted after June 28, 2026 (after 11:50 Р.M.).

Meanwhile, the NTA had committed to refund the examination fee paid by all candidates in view of the cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination held on May 3, 2026. In view of the representations received regarding incorrect entries of bank account numbers and IFSC codes by some candidates, NTA reopened the window on 25.06.2026 for correction of bank details, so that candidates could update or correct their details. With a view to ensuring that no candidate is inconvenienced and that every eligible candidate has a fair chance to receive the refund, NTA has decided to extend the refund portal to all candidates to view, confirm, correct or update their bank account details till July 7, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM). Speaking on the NEET scorecard, NTA, in its press release dated June 25, stated, “NTA is currently working on finalisation of the results, which will be declared at the earliest.”

When will the NEET UG result be released?

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, the official sources told ANI that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the evaluation of answer sheets for the NEET-UG re-examination, with results expected to be declared soon. More than 10,000 objections have been received on the provisional answer key, with each challenge being examined thoroughly, sources added.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Answer Key: NTA NEET Re-exam final key, result at the earliest; fee refund portal closes on July 7

More than 10,000 objections have been received on the provisional answer key

The re-examination was necessitated following the alleged paper leak case, which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The agency has made several arrests in connection with the case.More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad, with the examination being conducted in 13 languages, including Hindi and English, an official release from the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

Where can candidates check the NEET UG 2026 result?

Visit the official website.

Look for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam final answer key and result link.

Enter the login credentials.

Your final answer key and NEET scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

(With ANI Inputs)