NEET UG 2026 Result Row: NTA breaks silence, warns of legal action against fake, altered, AI-generated OMR sheets

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory to NEET-UG 2026 candidates and their parents.

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NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: NTA NEET Scores download link active; Check toppers, final answer key(Representation/IANS)

NEET UG 2026 Result row: The NEET-UG 2026 results have already been released. A total of close to 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET (UG) 2026 at 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied programmes. However, a section of students raised concerns over the announced NTA NEET result. Several students alleged that the uploaded OMR sheet did not match the answer the students have marked during the examination. Breaking the silence on the NEET UG Result 2026 row, NTA has finally issued a statement.

NEET UG 2026 Result Row: What did NTA say?

Issuing an advisory to NEET-UG 2026 candidates and their parents, the National Testing Agency (NTA) warned them not to submit fake or AI-generated OMR sheets when raising complaints about score discrepancies. The testing agency said, “It has come to the notice of the National Testing Agency that, after the declaration of the result, a number of representations have been received from candidates or from persons purporting to act on their behalf, alleging that the OMR answer sheet uploaded against their Roll Number, or emailed to them, does not belong to them, or has been “interchanged”, or shows a substantially lower number of answers than the candidate claims to have made.”

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“In many such representations, the sender has enclosed an image of an OMR answer sheet, or of a score card, said to be the “correct” document, and has sought a re-evaluation of the result on the basis of that image,” NTA stated.

The latest advisory comes after the NTA reviewed several complaints regarding differences between candidates’ expected and declared NEET 2026 scores. During the verification process, the agency found that many Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets submitted with complaints appeared fake or created using artificial intelligence (AI).

NEET UG Result row: Examined each such representation on merits, says NTA

The National Testing Agency stated that it has examined each such representation on merits. “In every case examined so far, the position on record is the same. The genuine OMR answer sheet of the candidate concerned, bearing the correct Roll Number, the correct Test Booklet Number, the correct Answer Sheet barcode, the correct Test Booklet Code, the candidate’s own name, parentage, signature and thumb impression, and the signatures of the invigilators, is held on record with NTA,” NTA said. The score declared against that Roll Number is fully consistent with the official answer key and the calculation sheet. The image enclosed by, or on behalf of, the candidate with such a representation is, on forensic and record-based examination, not the OMR answer sheet issued by the Agency. It is a fabricated document, the agency said.

The offences carry substantial terms of imprisonment and fines, and further carry the consequence of cancellation of candidature: NTA

Issuing a statement, the agency stated that the patterns of fabrication that have been observed include, but are not limited to, the following. First, digital regeneration of the printed portion of the OMR sheet by AI-based image tools, which produces distinctive typographical distortions on parts of the sheet that were pre-printed by the Agency and cannot be altered by any candidate with a pen, such as the top-of-sheet instructions, the column headers over the response grid, the serially printed question numbers, the candidate declaration paragraph and the field labels. “Second, digital overwriting of the identity fields, that is, the candidate name, the parents’ names, the signature and the thumb impression, on an image of the candidate’s own genuine OMR sheet, while retaining the barcode, the booklet number and the shading on all 180 answer bubbles unchanged. Third, digital alteration of the marks or the response counts shown on a downloaded score card or OMR image, while leaving in place the underlying QR code or barcode which continues to point to the genuine record on the Agency’s server. Fourth, insertion into the fabricated image of a fictitious identity, that is, a candidate name and parentage that do not correspond to any candidate registered for NEET (UG) 2026,” NTA said.

“Candidates and their guardians are further advised that the creation, possession, use, submission or circulation of a fabricated, digitally altered, AI-generated or otherwise forged OMR answer sheet, score card or any other public examination document, whether for the purpose of seeking a re-evaluation, or of securing an admission, or of amplifying an unfounded grievance in the public domain, constitutes a cognisable offence under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and separately attracts liability under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000,” NTA added. The offences carry substantial terms of imprisonment and fines, and further carry the consequence of cancellation of candidature and debarment from future examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency, in accordance with the said Act.

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No re-evaluation, revision or reservation of seat will be undertaken on the basis of any fabricated image: NTA

The Agency may, in every case in which a fabricated document is found to have been submitted, place the finding on record by way of a written communication to the candidate and to the person, if different, who has submitted the document, initiate legal action against those creating these forged documents, including against any third party found to have prepared, supplied, brokered or amplified the fabricated document. The result declared on the basis of the genuine OMR answer sheet on record will, in every such case, stand as declared, and no re-evaluation, revision or reservation of seat will be undertaken on the basis of any fabricated image.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is the country’s largest undergraduate entrance exam, with nearly 25 lakh candidates registering annually. This year, NTA NEET examination was held on May 3. On May 12, the NTA cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 conducted on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak; the exam was re-conducted on June 21. The CBI is probing the matter.

NTA announced the NEET UG result and NEET UG Final Answer Key on July 16. Provisional Answer key was released on June 25. Candidates were allowed to raise objections if any against the NTA NEET Provisional key between June 25 to June 28, 2026.