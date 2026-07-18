NEET UG 2026 Result row: Aspirant alleges OMR sheet mismatch, calls for NTA investigation

Several students are claiming that the uploaded OMR sheet did not match the answer the students have marked during the examination.

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NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: NTA NEET Scores download link active; Check toppers, final answer key(Representation/IANS)

NEET UG 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses. The NTA said the results were announced in time to ensure that the counselling and medical college admission schedule remains on track. The NTA had released the final answer key for NEET (UG) 2026 ahead of announcing the results.

Although the results have been announced, a section of students is extremely unhappy with the declared results. Several students are claiming that the uploaded OMR sheet did not match the answer the students have marked during the examination.

Taking to X, a user wrote, “I am Ibtesham Nasar, a NEET UG 2026 candidate. Based on my responses in the Re NEET 2026, I was expecting around 595 marks. However, the result declared my score to be around 60. When NTA uploaded my OMR, I was shocked. The OMR didn’t match the answers I marked during the exam.”

According to the tweet, the candidate alleged serious discrepancies in her answer sheet, claiming the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet uploaded by the agency did not reflect the responses she marked during the re-NEET examination.

Taking to X, candidate Ibtesham Nasar said she had expected to secure nearly 595 marks based on her attempted answers. However, when the results were declared, she was surprised to find that her score was only around 60 marks.

“The uploaded OMR contains a completely different bubble pattern from what I actually filled. Even more concerning, I had intentionally left 12 questions unanswered, but the uploaded OMR shows every question bubbled. I carefully compared the uploaded OMR with my question paper on which I had marked my responses during the exam. A large number of answers did not match. This discrepancy deserves an immediate investigation,” the candidate stated.

I am Ibtesham Nasar, a NEET UG 2026 candidate.Based on my responses in the Re NEET 2026, I was expecting around 595 marks. However, the result declared my score to be around 60.

When NTA uploaded my OMR, I was shocked. The OMR didn’t match the answers I marked during the exam. — Ibtesham Nasar (@MahekNasar) July 17, 2026

“@NTA_Exams has failed again to provide transparent results, My nephew scored 660 as per #NTA ‘s answer key provided, but now the score card shows 116. This Omr sheet is downloaded from NTA website, but when we complained, they did not respond. @dpradhanbjp. Sir, kindly look into it and help, a bright student’s career should not be ruined like this. There are many reported discrepancies in the result, act before it is too late.,” another user on X wrote.

@NTA_Exams has failed again to provide transparent results, My nephew scored 660 as per #NTA ‘s answer key provided, but now the score card shows 116. This Omr sheet is downloaded from NTA website, but when we complained, they did not respond.@dpradhanbjp. Sir, kindly look… pic.twitter.com/i1AX7s0OmD — Purva Bhargava (@BhargavaPurva) July 18, 2026

In another post, a social media user alleged that a NEET aspirant from Kanpur saw her score change from 540 to 167 within around two hours of the results being declared.

A Kanpur NEET aspirant claims her score changed from 540 to 167 within about 2 hours after the result was declared.#NTA #NEET2026 pic.twitter.com/Rxb0xFLg5Y — Vkas Singh (@v_kashsingh) July 17, 2026

“@NTA_Exams I WAS SCORING 300 MARKS BUT GOT 250 MARKS IN MY RESULT. WHERE IS MY 50 MARKS ? EVEN I CHECKED MY ANSWER KEY ACCORDING TO YOUR ANSWER KEY AND IT IS SHOWING 300 MARKS BY CALCULATING ACCORDING TO THE RULES ( NEGATIVE MARKING ALSO ) SO WHERE IS 50 MARKS ? #NEETSCAM #NEET,” another user tweeted.