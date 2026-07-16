NEET UG 2026: Results declared at neet.nta.nic.in, check direct link for scorecard

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NEET UG 2026 re-examination results on Thursday night, shortly after releasing the final answer key. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance test can now download their scorecards through the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. The high-stakes re-examination was conducted on June 21, 2026, in a single shift for over 20 lakh registered students following the cancellation of the controversial May 3 exam amid widespread paper leak allegations.
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