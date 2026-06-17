NEET UG 2026 Telegram ban: CEO Pavel Durov big statement after Google removes messaging app from Play Store ahead of NEET re-exam, calls ‘leaks just moved to…’

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has released a big statement after Google removes Telegram from Play Store. Check details here.

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NEET UG 2026 Telegram ban: CEO Pavel Durov slams after Google removes messaging app from Play Store ahead of NEET re-exam, calls 'leaks just moved to...'(Phot Credit: IANS/IANS)

NEET UG 2026 Re-test: Ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, the government on Tuesday temporarily restricted access to the Telegram messaging app, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) saying the measure is aimed at tackling cheating rackets and misinformation. NTA Director General Abhishek Singh stated the restriction on Telegram till June 22 is part of efforts to ensure that the June 21 re-test is conducted without malpractice. Criticising the restriction on the messaging app in India, its founder and CEO, Pavel Durov, has made a significant remark. He stated, “Banning it, even temporarily, is a mistake.”

NEET UG 2026 Telegram ban: CEO Pavel Durov reacts

In a social media post on X, Durov said the decision to ban Telegram for a week punishes over 150 million users of the app in India and not the insiders who leaked the exam materials. “India’s IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions. This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India — not the insiders who leaked the exam materials. And the ban hasn’t stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps,” reads the post. The government has directed Google and Apple to delist the Telegram app from their app stores till June 22 to curb paper leaks during the upcoming re-examination of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on June 21.

India’s IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions. This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India — not the insiders who leaked the exam materials. And the ban hasn’t stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps. https://t.co/CzQWN4mXfb — Pavel Durov (@durov) June 16, 2026

It is to be noted that the NEET-UG examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions into undergraduate medical institutes. The testing agency cancelled the previous exam held on May 3 owing to allegations of paper leak and other irregularities. Later, the exam has been scheduled on June 21, from 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM (Indian Standard Time).

When will the NEET UG exam be held?

The candidates are required to download their NEET UG admit card 2026, scheduled on 21 June 2026, using their login credentials from the NTA official website only at https://neet.nta.nic.in. Based on feedback received from candidates over the years, the examination window has been extended to 195 minutes and will be from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. This includes the time required for mandatory examination formalities such as signing of attendance sheets and other invigilation procedures. The revised examination window has been designed to ensure that candidates are able to utilize the intended examination time without feeling that administrative processes are taking away from their opportunity to attempt the paper.

What changes NTA has done?

In addition, the space available for rough work in the question paper booklet has been increased. Candidates will now be provided with four rough-work pages instead of two, giving them more room for calculations, diagrams and other workings during examination. The candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA https://www.nta.ac.in and https://neet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.