NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate(NEET-UG) on July 12, 2022. As per the official notification, candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 Admit Card from 11:30 AM on July 12 through the official website– neet.nta.nic.in.

"The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of NEET (UG) – 2022 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 12 July 2022 (11:30 A.M. onwards) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," NTA in an official notification said.

According to the NEET 2022 Academic Calendar, the NEET UG 2022 exam will be held on July 17, 2022. The examination will be held at different centers located at 497 cities throughout the country and 14 cities in outside India. The examination was held from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM.

NEET UG 2022 Important Dates

Examination: NEET (UG) – 2022

Date of Examination: 17 July 2022 (Sunday) 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M

Release of Admit Card: 12 July 2022 (Tuesday)11:30 A.M.onward

Source to download the Admit Card: https://neet.nta.nic.in/

How to Download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of NEET NTA at neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card .”

.” You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the required login credentials such as — application number and date of birth.

application number and date of birth. Your NEET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.