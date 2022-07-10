NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to begin the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate,(NEET-UG) exam from July 17, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the medical entrance exam can download the NEET 2022 Admit Card(once released) from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The paper will be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. This year, more than 18 lakh candidates have registered for NEET UG. According to the NEET 2022 Academic Calendar, The examination was held from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM.Also Read - Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: Registration Process For 210 Posts Ends Today; Apply Now at sci.gov.in

As per the Information Bulletin of NEET(UG) 2022, the candidates wearing articles or objects of faith (customary/ cultural/ religious ) should report at the examination centre atleast two hours before the last reporting time so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination. If upon screening, it is discovered that any candidate is actually carrying a suspected device within such item of faith, he/ she may be asked not to take it into the examination hall.

Admit Card Release Date

According to several media reports, the NEET UG 2022 Admit Card is expected to release today, July 10, 2022.

Dress Code

As per the Information Bulletin of NEET(UG) 2022, the candidates are instructed to follow the following dress code while appearing for NEET(UG) – 2022:

Slippers, sandals with low heels are permitted. Shoes are not permitted.

Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. However in case, candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the Examination Centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 pm so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination.

Barred Items

According to the Information Bulletin of NEET(UG) 2022, the candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the Examination Centre under any circumstances.

Any item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, etc.

Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc.

Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, etc. Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, etc.

Any ornaments/metallic items. Any food items opened or packed, water bottle, etc.

Reporting Time

As per the Information Bulletin of NEET(UG) 2022

As per the Agency, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after 1:30 PM. Seating will be allowed by 1:15 PM. All instructions will be given from 1:20 to 1:45 PM.

If candidates are wearing a customary dress, they need to report at the allotted Examination centre latest by 12:30 pm on the day of the examination.

NEET UG 2022: Documents You Need to Bring to Examination Centre

As per the Information Bulletin of NEET(UG) 2022, the candidate will bring only the following to the Examination Centre:

Admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it;

One passport-size photograph is to be affixed on Attendance Sheet.

Valid Original Identity proof, PwBD certificate, if applicable.

One Post Card Size (4”X6”) color photograph with white background should be pasted on the Proforma downloaded with the Admit Card and should be handed over to Invigilator at Centre.

NEET UG 2022: Check OMR Sheet Related Guidelines

As per the Information Bulletin of NEET(UG) 2022, Candidates should not leave the Room/Hall without handing over their OMR Sheets to the invigilator on duty.

Tampering with the OMR at any stage will lead to debarring of the candidature for 3 years.

For more details, check the information bulletin of NEET-UG 2022. Click Here