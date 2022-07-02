NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate, (NEET UG) 2022. Candidates who have registered for the medical entrance exam can download the NEET 2022 Admit Card from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.The NEET 2022 question paper will comprise 200 questions. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes. The paper will be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. This year, more than 18 lakh candidates have registered for NEET UG.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application Correction Window To Close Tomorrow; Check Changes You Can Make

NEET 2022 Admit Card : Check Official Website

NEET 2022: Check Exam Date, Number of Centre

According to the NEET 2022 Academic Calendar, the NEET UG 2022 exam will be held on July 17, 2022. The examination will be held at different centers located at 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities in outside India. The examination was held from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM.

Steps to Download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the NTA NEET — neet.nta.nic.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, “ NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as the application number and click on the submit option.

Your NEET UG 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download NEET UG 2022 hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG Admit Card 2022: What are the Details Mentioned on the hall ticket?

The following information may be seen on the NEET 2022 hall ticket.