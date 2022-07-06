NEET UG Admit Card 2022: As only a few days are left for the NEET UG 2022, the medical aspirants are expecting their admit card anytime soon. As per media reports, the NEET UG admit card 2022 is likely to be released this week itself or latest by July 10. Once the admit card is released, students will be able to check and download NEET UG admit cards online on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule Likely to be Released Soon at mcc.nic.in; Check List of Documents to Register

Nearly 18 lakh registered candidates are waiting for the admit card. The NTA has already released the NEET exam city allotment slips.

The NTA is known for releasing NEET UG admit cards at least a week prior to the commencement of the exam. As NEET 2022 exam date is set for July 17, 2022, the NEET UG admit card is expected to be released in this week itself.

Students must note that NEET Admit Card 2022 will have all important details like exam date, venue, timings etc. They will have to remember that the instructions given on the NEET UG admit card must be followed by everyone on the exam day.

While waiting for the NEET Admit Card 2022, many medical exam aspirants are still hoping for NEET UG 2022 postponement and are protesting on social media to voice their concerns.

As per the notification from the NTA, NEET UG 2022 will be held at different centres located in 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India on July 17, 2022. Th exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.

How to download NEET Admit Card 2022:

Log on to the official website — neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on, ADMIT CARD NEET (UG) -2022″ ( after the link will be activated)

Enter your credentials and click on login

Your NEET (UG) 2022 admit cards will be displayed

Download it and take the print out of the same.

NEET UG 2022: Paper Pattern

The students must note that NEET UG 2022 will have four subjects; Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology. They need to know that 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two sections (A and B). The duration of the examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes).

NEET UG 2022: Marking Scheme

For the information of the aspirants, for the correct answer in NEET UG 2022, the candidates will get four marks and, for a wrong answer, candidates will get three marks. Unanswered questions will have zero marks.