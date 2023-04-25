Home

NEET UG Admit Card 2023 Likely to be Released on May 2: Here’s How to Download On UMANG, DigiLocker

NEET UG 2023: Students can check NEET UG Admit Card 2023 details on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card will have the details regarding the exam centre, reporting time, exam day instructions.

NEET UG Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release NEET UG 2023 Admit card and exam city slip anytime soon. Reports suggest that the NTA is expected to release the NEET exam city slip 2023 this week and the admit card next week on May 2, 2023. After it is released, candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth to download the NEET UG exam city slip and admit card. The students can check the NEET UG Admit Card 2023 details on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

The candidates need to keep in mind that the NEET UG 2023 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam hall. Along with the NEET admit card, students also need to carry with them a valid photo id card which has to be shown at the exam centre for the verification process.

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: Check Details

The NEET UG 2023 Admit Card will have the details regarding the exam centre, reporting time, exam day instructions, and candidate details will be specified on the admit card. The students will not be permitted to enter the exam hall without the admit cards.

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

Visit the official website of NTA-NEET UG 2023

Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Enter the application number, date of birth and security pin in the admit card link

The NEET admit card will be displayed

Download the official admit card for further reference

NEET UG Admit Card 2023: How to Download On UMANG, DigiLocker

Apart from the official website, the NTA is also facilitating all candidates with an additional platform of UMANG and DigiLocker to download NEET Admit Card 2023. The candidates need to be present at the exam centre on the date, shift, and time indicated on their NEET UG admit cards issued by the NTA.

