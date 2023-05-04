Home

NEET Admit Card 2023 OUT at neet.nta.nic.in, Hall Ticket Download Link; Other Details Here

Candidates can access their NEET UG Admit Card 2023 by simply logging in their 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth' on the official portal.

No Proposal From NTA, NMC to Conduct NEET UG Exam Twice A Year: Government Tells Lok Sabha

NEET UG Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 have been released. National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued NEET admit cards on neet.nta.nic.in. The entrance test is scheduled for May 7, 2023. The students have to download their NEET Admit Card/Hall Ticket online mode only from the official website.

Candidates can access their NEET admit card by simply logging in their ‘Application Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ on the official portal. As per the schedule, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG examination will be conducted on May 07, 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM throughout India as well as cities outside India in Pen & Paper mode (offline).

How to download NEET UG Admit Card:

Visit the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in Click on the admit card link appearing on the homepage Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin Your NEET Hall ticket will be displayed on the screen Download and keep for further reference

NEET 2023 admit card download link HERE

On the NEET exam day, a printout of the admit card along with other asked documents and photographs will be required. On admit cards, NTA will give instructions to candidates for the exam day, including the dress code they need to follow and items allowed inside the exam hall.

NOTE: In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) 2023 along with the undertaking, he/she may contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

