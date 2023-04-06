Home

Education

NEET UG Admit Card to Release Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Registration Closes Today

NEET UG Admit Card to Release Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Registration Closes Today

NEET UG 2023 Registration Last Date: NTA will soon release the NEET UG admit card 2023. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on the date and timing other than that allotted to him/her in his/her admit card.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG 2023 examination on May 7, 2023.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NEET UG 2023 Registration Last Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG) today, April 6, 2023, at 9:00 PM. Only eligible medical aspirants can fill up NTA NEET UG application form 2023 by visiting the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET (UG) – 2023 will be conducted on May 7, 2023, for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses under the medical institutions governed as per the relevant norms/guidelines/regulations notified by the concerned Regulatory Bodies under the NCISM Act, 2020 and NCH Act, 2020.

NTA will soon release the NEET UG admit card 2023. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on the date and timing other than that allotted to him/her in his/her admit card. The candidates are advised to read the instructions given in this Information Bulletin as well as on the Admit Card carefully and follow them scrupulously during the conduct of the examination. The NEET admit card 2023 release date has not been announced yet.

You may like to read

How to Fill NTA NEET UG 2023 Application Form?

Visit the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the link of ‘NEET(UG) 2023 Registration ’on the home page. Register yourself on the portal. Enter the application number and password to log in. Fill in the NEET application form. Upload all the required documents. Pay the online registration fee. Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

“No Admit Card shall be issued to the candidates whose Applications are found to be incomplete for any reasons (including indistinct/ doubtful photographs/unsigned Applications) or who do not fulfill the eligibility criteria for the examination,” NTA in NEET UG Information Bulletin said. The examination fee once deposited will not be refunded. The fee will not be carried forward to a future examination. A general category candidate belonging to India must pay Rs 1700 as an application fee. Meanwhile, the General EWS/ OBC-NCL category candidate must pay Rs Rs 1600.

The Entrance Test will consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (Indian Standard Time) and shall be uniform for all candidates. Candidates, who desire to appear in NEET (UG) – 2023, may see the detailed Information Bulletin available on the website: https://neet.nta.nic.in/. For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.