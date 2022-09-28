NEET UG Counselling 2022 Latest Update: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the Counselling schedule for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for All India Quota anytime soon. Once published, eligible candidates can download the NEET UG Counselling Schedule by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. All the candidates who have qualified the NEET UG examination 2022 will be eligible to register for it in online mode.Also Read - University of Canberra Offers Scholarship to International Students Worth $50,000; Check Last Date, Other Details Here

This year, the MCC will hold the Counselling process for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100% seats in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programmes on the grounds of NEET 2022. The NEET AIQ counselling process for 2022 will be divided into four rounds namely round 1, 2, mop up and stray vacancy.

What is NEET UG Counselling Official Website?

The 15% All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling for NEET 2022 will be conducted on mcc.nic.in.

The respective state authorities will conduct the 85 % state quota counselling on their official websites.

Who Can Participate in NEET UG Counselling 2022 For 15 Per Cent AIQ Seats?

All those registered candidates who have qualified the NEET UG entrance exam and have secured the minimum NEET cutoff 2022 are eligible for counselling of 15 per cent AIQ seats. Meanwhile, the candidates belonging to Jammu & Kashmir are not eligible for 15% AIQ NEET ocunselling 2022.

How Can I Participate in NEET UG Counselling 2022 For 15 Per Cent AIQ Seats?

In order to register for the NEET UG Counselling 2022 for 15% AIQ Seats, a candidate needs to apply online by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Later, candidates will have to appear for the choice filling and locking process.

Is there any Percentage of Reservations Under the PwD category/ Other Category?

The reservation policy of the Government of India is applicable to NEET (UG) Examination. According to this, in the Central Universities and Institutions, 10% of the seats are reserved for the category General-Economically Weaker Section (GEN-EWS), 15% of the seats are reserved for the category Scheduled Caste (SC), 7.5% for the category Scheduled Tribe (ST), 27% for the category Other Backward Classes belonging to the Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) and 5% seats (Horizontal Reservation) for PwBD candidates. “The minimum degree of disability should be 40% (Benchmark Disability) in order to be eligible for availing reservation for persons with specified disability,” reads the NEET UG Information Bulletin.

The candidates with a Disability shall be considered for admission in medical course against 5% of the total seats, in accordance with the criteria prescribed under the Regulation on Graduate Medical Education (1997) as amended up to 13-05-2019.

Thereafter, the candidates, upon selection under PwBD Category, shall have to produce a Disability Certificate issued by the Disability Assessment Board, which shall have assessed the candidate in reference to criteria prescribed under the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 as amended up to 14.05.2019.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How is Seat Allotment Done?

Once the registrations are done, registered candidates will have to fill and lock the choices of courses and colleges. Based on the choices filled by the candidates, the authority will publish the seat allotment list on its official website.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Check Documents Required

Before proceeding with NEET UG counselling registration, candidates should be ready with the softcopy of the following documents: the NEET admit card, rank card, photograph of the candidate, signature, birth certificate or 10th pass certificate, 12th mark sheet, category certificate (if any), character certificate, medical fitness certificate, and identity proof.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Tentative Dates

Till now, MCC has not released the NEET UG counselling schedule.

NEET UG Counselling Fees

During the registration process, candidates are required to register on the portal and pay a registration fee. The fee once deposited will not be refunded.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Rounds

The NEET AQI Counselling process for the year 2022 will be divided into 4 Rounds. They are Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Stray Round. During counselling, the eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by the respective authorities and/or Medical / Dental Colleges. New/Fresh registrations will only be done in AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, and AIQ mop-up round only.