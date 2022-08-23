NEET UG Answer Key 2022: As it is getting late for the NTA to release NEET UG Answer Key 2022, the anxious NEET aspirants on Twitter launched an online campaign and demanded the early release of the answer key. Expressing their anguish over the delay in releasing NEET UG Answer Key 2022, the students on Twitter said the NTA really needs to be punctual and at least should issue some official statement regarding the topic.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Official Answer Key to be Released Anytime Soon on neet.nta.nic.in; Results Likely on Aug 28

It must be noted that the NEET UG 2022 was conducted on July 17 and almost 18 lakh students had appeared for the exam who are now waiting for the answer key and the result. As per the reports, the NEET UG Answer Key 2022 was expected to be released last week but that has not been released yet. Now, the NEET aspirants have taken to social media platforms urging the officials to release the answer key at the earliest.

In general, the NEET answer key is released in about a month from the date of conducting the exam followed by the results. However, it has been over a month since the medical entrance exam has been held, but the date of release of the result and answer key is yet to be announced by the NTA.

Flooding social media with tweets, the aspirants are demanding the official statement from NTA on the release of NEET 2022 answer key and result dates. As the students are posting their demands on Twitter, #NEETUG 2022 started trending on the microblogging site.

“NTA really needs to be punctual; its ok if it takes time for the result to be released but at least give some official statement regarding the topic. There are rumors about result date every now and then! Do you even have any idea how these rumors are affecting us? #NEETUG2022,” tweeted one of the aspirants.

Here’s what the students said on Twitter:

Still there is no official updates on #NEETUG2022 answer key and results.more than one month since the exam was held, we r waiting to know the correct answers for calculating expected score.#NEETUG #neetug22 #NEET #NEET2022 #NEETUGSecondAttempt pic.twitter.com/3m9HWm2GfC — Anabiya Ameen (@AmeenAnabiya) August 22, 2022

In the meantime, some of the students question when the MHTCET, CUET and UGC NET can be re-conducted after the exams were hampered due to technical and other issues, then why NEET UG 2022 can not be re-conducted as there were reports of malpractices at various centres of the examination.