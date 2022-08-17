NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Latest Update: Here comes a big update for the candidates who are waiting for the NEET UG Answer key 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to release the NEET UG 2022 answer key soon. As per reports, the NTA was expected to release the NEET UG 2022 answer key today itself. However, the NTA has not made any official announcement till now. The NTA might release NEET UG Answer key 2022 on August 18. Once NEET UG Answer Key 2022 is released, the candidates will be able to raise objections against the same. The candidates will be able to check the answer key and raise objections on the official website, i.e., neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - NEET, JEE Main, CUET 2022: Aspirants Hold Protest at Jantar Mantar, Demand Extra Attempt For Entrance Exams

Once released, along with the NEET answer key, the question papers and candidates’ response sheets will also be made available. Then, the final NEET 2022 answer key UG will be issued after considering the objections raised by them. NEET UG 2022 was held on 17th July 2022 at different centres located in 497 cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside India. This year, over 18,72,341 candidates registered to appear for NEET UG 2022. Also Read - NEET UG 2022: Aspirants Demand Justice, to Hold Protest at Jantar Mantar Over JEE Main, CUET, NEET Tomorrow

NEET Answer Key 2022: Here’s How To Raise Objections

Once NEET UG 2022 answer key is released, the candidates will be able to raise objections against the same by visiting the official website, i.e., neet.nta.nic.in. To raise objections, the candidates need to use log-in credentials- application number, date of birth. And for every objection, candidates need to pay Rs. 200 as fee. The NTA will activate the window to raise objections on neet.nta.nic.in after the NEET answer key is released. Also Read - NEET UG 2022: NTA Likely to Release NEET Answer Key Today at neet.nta.nic.in| Check Deets Here

How to Download NEET Answer Key 2022