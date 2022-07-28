NEET UG 2022 Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the answer key for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG). As per the TimesNow report, NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is likely to be released on July 31, 2022. Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2022 Result is expected around August 18 and latest by August 31, 2022. Once declared, eligible candidates can download the answer key and the result by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Only Two Days Left to Register For 630 Posts; Apply Now at rac.gov.in

This year, NEET UG 2022 examination was held on July 17. The examination was held between 2:00 PM to 5: 20 PM in pen and paper mode. The examination was conducted at different centers located in around 497 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India. For the convenience of the NEET Aspirants, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link(which is yet to be active) to download the provisional answer key.

How to Calculate NEET 2022 score?

The Formula to calculate NEET 2022 score is as follows: [4*(Number of Correct Responses)] – [1*(Number of Incorrect Responses)]

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: How to Download?

Go to the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. Look for the link that reads, “NEET UG Answer Key 2022,” given below on the homepage. Enter the login credentials and click on submit option. Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2022: Check Factors That Affect Cut-off Scores

The Cutoff of NEET UG 2022 will depend on the factors given below.

The number of candidates who appeared in the examination.

The total number of seats

NEET Paper difficulty level

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: Check Cut-Off For Past Years

Name of the Category Check Cut off percentile NEET Cut-Off 2021 NEET 2020 Cut-Off General/ EWS 50th 720-138 720-147 General-PH 45th 137-122 146-129 SC 40th 137-108 146-113 ST 40th 137-108 146-113 OBC 40th 137-108 146-113 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th 121-108 128-113

NEET UG Result 2022

As per the information bulletin of NEET UG 2022, candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key. They will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice.