NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency(NTA) conducted the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on July 17, 2022. According to several media reports, NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is likely to be released tomorrow, July 31, 2022. Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2022 Result is expected around August 18 and latest by August 31, 2022. However, candidates must note that NTA has not released any specific date for the declaration of the answer key/ result.

A total of 95 per cent of candidates took the single largest medical entrance examination this year. Once released, NEET Aspirants can download the answer key as well as the result by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, NTA will also issue OMR response sheets.

Official Website to Download NEET UG 2022 Answer Key

How Can NEET Aspirants Download NEET UG 2022 Answer Key?

To download the Answer Key, a registered candidate can follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in .

. Click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key” given at the bottom of the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as NEET Application No and Date of Birth/password and click on submit option.

Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2022 Objection Fee, Result

“Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice,” reads the information bulletin of NEET UG 2022. The key finalized after the challenges will be treated as final. The NTA will evaluate the Answer Sheets using standard procedure and the result will be displayed on the website: https://neet.nta.nic.in// thereafter candidates may download their respective Score Cards. The Result of the NEET (UG) – 2022 may be utilized by other Entities of Central/State Governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules. The result of NEET(UG)-2022 of the candidates who indulge in Unfairmeans Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official information bulletin of NEET UG 2022.

NEET UG 2022 — Key Highlights