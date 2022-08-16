NEET UG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET -UG 2022) exam. As per several news reports, NEET UG Result 2022 is expected to be released this month. The Agency is likely to release the NEET UG answer key tomorrow, August 17. Once declared, NEET Aspirants can download the answer key and the result by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs.75,000 Per Month; Apply For 54 Posts at becil.com

"No dates have been fixed yet to release the answer key. We are working on it, the result will be announced this month," a senior NTA official was quoted as saying to careers 360. It is to be noted that the exact date and time of the NEET UG 2022 answer key/results declaration are yet to be confirmed by the NTA.

NEET Answer Key Update: Aspirants must note that the NEET UG answer key will be released some days prior to the result declaration.

NEET UG 2022: Check NEET UG Answer Key, Result Tentative Date

NEET UG 2022 Exam : July 17, 2022

: July 17, 2022 NEET UG 2022 Answer Key : August 17, 2022

: August 17, 2022 NEET UG 2022 Result: Likely to be declared this month

Qualifying Criteria

The Agency will prepare an All India Merit List of successful candidates for NEET (UG) – 2022 based on the eligibility criteria prescribed by the National Medical Commission and Dental Council of India. NTA has also revised the NEET 2022 ranking criteria along with the marking scheme for the papers. It has also introduced negative marking for all the questions and has also revised the tie-breaking policy for NEET 2022. According to the new tie-breaking criteria, every registered candidate will be allotted a unique rank.

NEET Result 2022: Check Revised NEET Tie Breaker Policy

NEET UG 2022: The Inter-se-Merit of Candidates for Tie-Breaking

In case of two or more candidates obtain equal marks/percentile scores in the NEET (UG) – 2022, the inter-se-merit shall be determined as follows:

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test, followed by, Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the Test, followed by, Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Physics in the Test, followed by, Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct

answers in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by Candidate Older in Age, followed by Application Number in ascending order

How to Download NEET UG Answer Key 2022? For the convenience of the NEET Aspirants, we have provided you with the steps to download the NEET provisional answer key. Go to the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. Look for the link that reads, “NEET UG Answer Key 2022,” given below on the homepage. Enter the login credentials and click on submit option. Your NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference. After viewing the answer key, you will be allowed to raise an objection, if any, against it. Later, the challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Soon, NEET UG Result 2022 will be declared.

More About NEET UG Exam 2022

The candidates must remember that the NEET UG 2022 exam was held on July 17, 2022, wherein over 18.72 lakh candidates registered out of which 95% appeared for the single largest medical entrance exam. NEET UG 2022 was held across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and 14 cities overseas. This year, the result and All India Rank of NEET (UG) will be prepared by NTA as per the norms fixed by the NMC/DGHS (for MBBS/BDS) and by CCIM (for BAMS/BSMS/ BUMS) and by CCH (for BHMS).