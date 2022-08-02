Exams 2022: The month of August would be buzzing with a lot of activities related to academics, entrance exams, and results. Right from JEE Advanced exam to CAT 2022 registration process, it’s a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in August 2022.Also Read - DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Registration Extended For 630 Scientist ‘B’ Posts; Apply Now at rac.gov.in

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate(NEET-UG) 2022

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the answer key for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam. Once released, Candidates who have appeared for the medical exam can download the answer key as well as the NEET UG result by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

Along with the answer key, NTA will also issue candidates OMR response sheets. NEET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India. The examination was held on July 17, 2022, between 2:00 PM to 5: 20 PM in pen and paper mode.

Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2022 Registration

JEE Advanced 2022 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2022 exam on August 28, 2022. The registration process for the JEE Advanced 2022 entrance examination will begin from August 7 to August 11, 2022. Interested candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET Phase 2 Admit card 2022

CUET Phase 2 Admit card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate(CUET-UG 2022) Phase 2 exams. Registered candidates can download the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card by logging into the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. To access the CUET UG 20222 Phase 2 Hall Ticket, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth.

NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams between August 4 to August 20, 2022. Meanwhile, CUET-UG Phase 1 was held on July 15, 16, 19, and 20, 2022. The CUET exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift exam will begin at 9:00 AM and will conclude at 12:15 PM. As per the information bulletin of CUET UG, the afternoon shift will begin at 3:00 PM and will be over at 6:45 PM

Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022

Odisha CHSE 12th Board Result 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the Higher Secondary, Class 12 result 2022 for the Arts stream on August 8, 2022. Students who have appeared for the exam can download the Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022 through the official website, orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. In order to pass the Odisha Board 12th exam 2022, a student must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject and in overall to pass the exams.

CAT 2022 Registration

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore will begin the registration process for the Common Admissions Test (CAT) 2022 from August 3, 2022. Eligible candidates can fill the CAT application form 2022 through the official website — iimcat.ac.in. The last date to apply is September 14 (5:00 PM). Candidates can download the admit card from October 27. As per the CAT 2022 notification, the management entrance test is scheduled to held on November 27, 2022.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2023

GATE 2023 Notification: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will begin the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2023 from August 30, 2022. Students who want to fill the GATE 2023 application form can visit the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in. As per the information bulletin, the last date to register for GATE 2023 is September 30, 2022.

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key Date Time Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main 2022 July session answer. As per NDTV reports, the JEE Main answer key is expected to be released by August 7, 2022. However, it is to be noted that NTA has not released any specific date and time for the declaration of the answer key. Once released, JEE aspirants can download the answer key through the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the Information Bulletin of JEE Main 2022, candidates will be provided with an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the Provisional Answer Keys. They need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as processing charges.