NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Latest Update: As thousands of students across the country are waiting for the NTA to release NEET UG Answer Key 2022, an NTA official told Careers360 that the NEET UG 2022 answer key can be expected this week, but not today. Apart from the official answer keys, the NTA is expected to release the NEET 2022 OMR sheets with recorded responses. The candidates must be knowing that the medical entrance exam was held on July 17 in pen and paper mode. The National Testing Agency (NTA) was expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer keys today itself.Also Read - NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Likely to be Released Tomorrow: Here's How to Raise Objection. Check Step-by-step Guide

The candidates need to understand that the NTA NEET answer key 2022 date and time updates will be given as soon as an announcement in this regard is made. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main, CUET 2022: Aspirants Hold Protest at Jantar Mantar, Demand Extra Attempt For Entrance Exams

The NTA has said that it will first publish the preliminary answer key and then, final answer key and result will be declared. In the meantime, the candidates will be given time to raise objections to the preliminary key. Also Read - CUET UG Exams 2022 Cancelled at Several Centres For Technical Glitches, Students To Get Another Chance

For the general information of the candidates, the NEET UG 2022 answer keys will be available in PDF format for codes Q, R, S, and T. Then, the candidates will be able to calculate their probable scores based on the NTA NEET official answer keys.

As per latest updates, the NEET UG 2022 results will be announced in the form of a scorecard by the end of this month and the candidates will be able to receive NEET OMR sheet 2022 individually on their registered email ID as per the latest update.

It must be noted that through NEET 2022 scores, the admission to MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing and AYUSH courses will be granted in medical and dental colleges of India. This year, over 91,927 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYSH seats, and 603 BVSc & AH seats will be offered through the 612 medical and 317 dental colleges.

Here’s How You Can Calculate NEET 2022 Percentile?

NEET Percentile Rank = (100 x Number of Candidates Appeared With Raw Score Equal To Or Less Than The Candidate) / Total Number of Candidates Appeared

How to Download NEET Answer Key 2022