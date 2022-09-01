NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys, recorded responses as well as scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets of NEET (UG) – 2022 on the official Website neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the NEET UG Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Those who have appeared for NEET UG 2022 on July 17, can raise objections to the answer key till tomorrow, September 02(11:50 PM).Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet Out at jeeadv.ac.in; Answer Key on Sept 03

"The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm upto 02 September 2022 (upto 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode," NTA in an official notification said.

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: Check Dates to Raise Objections

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Challenge Start Date: 31 August 2022

31 August 2022 NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Challenge End Date: 02 September 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: Check Processing Fee

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Challenge Processing Fee: ₹ 200/- for per Question for each (nonrefundable)

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: Check Details

Once the answer key is out, candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key. They will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice. Candidates will also be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per question challenged. Students will be able to calculate an approx score(NEET Score) with the help of the NEET UG 2022 answer key.

NEET Result 2022 Date

NEET UG 2022 Results will be declared once the objections raised by the candidates are taken into consideration. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The NEET UG Result 2022 will be declared by September 07, 2022.