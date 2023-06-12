LIVE NEET UG Answer Key 2023: NTA NEET Re-Exam Provisional Answer Key Out At neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, How To Challenge

Home

NEET UG Re-Exam Answer Key 2023 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination for candidates of Manipur. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Answer Key by logging into the official website — . Along with the NEET UG answer key 2023, the NTA has also uploaded OMR answer sheets, and recorded response sheets of candidates of Manipur. NTA conducted the medical entrance examination in the state of Manipur for 8753 candidates at 34 Centres located in 11 Cities on the request of the State Government of Manipur in the wake of the law-and-order situation on June 6, 2023 (Tuesday) from 12:00 PM to 03:20 P.M. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on NEET UG Answer Key 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

