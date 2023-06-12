ZEE Sites

  • LIVE NEET UG Answer Key 2023: NTA NEET Re-Exam Provisional Answer Key Out At neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, How To Challenge
LIVE NEET UG Answer Key 2023: NTA NEET Re-Exam Provisional Answer Key Out At neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, How To Challenge

NEET UG Re-Exam Answer Key 2023 LIVE Updates: All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Answer Key by logging into the official website —  neet.nta.nic.in.

Updated: June 12, 2023 9:01 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NEET UG 2023 Results: After the results are out, the final answer key will be available on the official site neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Re-Exam Answer Key 2023 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination for candidates of Manipur. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Answer Key by logging into the official website —  neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the NEET UG answer key 2023, the NTA has also uploaded OMR answer sheets, and recorded response sheets of candidates of Manipur. NTA conducted the medical entrance examination in the state of Manipur for 8753 candidates at 34 Centres located in 11 Cities on the request of the State Government of Manipur in the wake of the law-and-order situation on June 6, 2023 (Tuesday) from 12:00 PM to 03:20 P.M. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on NEET UG Answer Key 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 9:04 AM IST

    LIVE NEET UG Answer Key 2023: Direct Link to Check NTA NEET Re-Exam Provisional Answer Key

    neet.nta.nic.in

  • 9:00 AM IST

    LIVE NEET UG Answer Key 2023: How to Check NTA NEET Re-Exam Provisional Answer Key



    STEP 1: Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

    STEP 2: On the homepage, look for “ Answer Key – Challenge.”

    STEP 3: Enter the NEET application number and password.

    STEP 4: A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.

    STEP 5: Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference.

  • 8:59 AM IST

    LIVE NEET UG Answer Key 2023: Login Details to Check NTA NEET Re-Exam Provisional Answer Key

    Application Number

    Date of Birth

    Password


  • 8:59 AM IST

    LIVE NEET UG Answer Key 2023: Official Website to Check NTA NEET Re-Exam Provisional Answer Key


    neet.nta.nic.in


  • 8:58 AM IST

    LIVE NEET UG Answer Key 2023: NTA NEET Re-Exam Provisional Answer Key Released at neet.nta.nic.in

    The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, has released the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination.

