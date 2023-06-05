ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NTA NEET Provisional Answer Key Out at neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, How to Challenge
live

NEET UG Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NTA NEET Provisional Answer Key Out at neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, How to Challenge

NEET UG Answer Key 2023 LIVE Updates: MBBS aspirants will be able to download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Answer Key by logging into the official website —  neet.nta.nic.in.

Updated: June 5, 2023 7:58 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

neet, neet ug 2023, neet 2023 ug, neet 2023, neet ug admit card, neet ug 2023 admit card, is neet ug 2023 postponed, neet 2023 ug hall ticket, neet.nta.nic.in, neet hall ticket, neet self-declaration undertaking, neet ug exam time, neet ug reporting time, education news, aiims, neet cut-off, neet answer key, neet previous year question paper, neet ug mock test, nta.ac.in, neet mock test, neet paper analysis, neet dress code, neet dress code for girls, neet dress code boys, neet, neet admitcard
Know About NTA NEET Answer Key Release Date.

NEET UG Answer Key 2023 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, has released the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination. MBBS aspirants will be able to download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Answer Key by logging into the official website —  neet.nta.nic.in. This year, NTA has conducted the single medical entrance examination for 20,87,449 candidates at different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India on May 7, 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M.Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on NEET UG Answer Key 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 8:10 AM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NTA NEET Exam Date

    This year, the single largest medical entrance examination was conducted on May 7, 2023. The examination was conducted between 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM.

  • 8:10 AM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Dental Colleges in India


    Rank 1:     Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences


    Rank 2:     Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal


    Rank 3:     Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth


    Rank 4:     Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences


    Rank 5:     King George`s Medical University


    Rank 6:     A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences


    Rank 7:     Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore


    Rank 8    : SRM Dental College


    Rank 9:     Govt. Dental College, Nagpur


    Rank 10    : Siksha `O` Anusandhan

  • 8:03 AM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges in India


    Rank 1:     Jamia Hamdard


    Rank 2:     National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad


    Rank 3:     Panjab University


    Rank 4:     National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali


    Rank 5:     Birla Institute of Technology & Science – Pilani


    Rank 6:     JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty


    Rank 7:     Institute of Chemical Technology


    Rank 8:     JSS College of Pharmacy Mysore


    Rank 9:     Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal,


    Rank 10    : National Institute

  • 8:02 AM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2023 LIVE: Who Can Appear For the NEET UG Counselling Process?

    Candidates who qualified the medical entrance examination will have to attend the counselling process to get admission to undergraduate medical (MBBS) and dental courses (BDS) in medical colleges in India. The MCC website will update the details of NEET counselling 2023 soon at mcc.nic.in. The NEET AIQ counselling process for 2023 will be divided into four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up, and Stray Vacancy.

  • 8:01 AM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Medical Colleges in India

    Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

    Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

    Rank 3: Christian Medical College

    Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

    Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University

    Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

    Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

    Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

    Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

    Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

  • 7:59 AM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2023 LIVE: How to Challenge NTA NEET Provisional Answer Key

    To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has been sent on the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2023.Candidates are being given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per answer challenged, within a specified period.

  • 7:45 AM IST

    NEET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NTA NEET UG Provisional Key challenge last date

    NTA NEET UG Provisional Key challenge last date: June 6, 2023

  • 7:43 AM IST

    NEET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NTA NEET UG Provisional Key

    The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys, Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2023 on the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

  • 7:42 AM IST

    NEET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NTA NEET UG Result Date And Time

    NTA NEET UG Result Date And Time: Soon

  • 7:40 AM IST

    NEET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: Direct Link to Check NTA NEET UG Provisional Key

    NTA NEET UG Provisional Key

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.