NEET UG Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NTA NEET Provisional Answer Key Out at neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, How to Challenge

NEET UG Answer Key 2023 LIVE Updates: MBBS aspirants will be able to download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Answer Key by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

Know About NTA NEET Answer Key Release Date.

NEET UG Answer Key 2023 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, has released the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination. MBBS aspirants will be able to download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Answer Key by logging into the official website — . This year, NTA has conducted the single medical entrance examination for 20,87,449 candidates at different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India on May 7, 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M.Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on NEET UG Answer Key 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

