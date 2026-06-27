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NEET UG Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Re-exam OMR sheet scanning underway; Result to be declared at the earliest

NEET UG Answer Key 2026: The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking by 28 June 2026 (up to 11:50 P.M.).

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NEET UG Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Re-exam OMR sheet scanning underway; Result to be declared at the earliest(Photo Credit: IANS)

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully conducted the NEET (UG) 2026 examination on June 21, 2026, across the country. Approximately 20 lakh candidates appeared in the examination. Students can access the NTA NEET UG answer key for the re-exam at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Along with the NTA NEET UG re-exam provisional answer key, NTA has released the question papers(all four sets). Medical aspirants can raise objections, if any, against the answer key till June 28, 2026. That means only 1 day is left to challenge the answer key.

How to raise objections against the answer key?

Candidate is required to raise a challenge against a question only under his/her own Question Paper Series Code (the Series Code printed on the cover of the Test Booklet taken home from the examination centre on 21.06.2026). If a challenge is accepted by the subject matter experts, the resulting correction will be applied uniformly to all candidates across all four sets. Candidates, therefore, do not need to raise the same challenge separately under multiple Series Codes.

The Answer Key finalized after the challenge will be treated as final. No challenge/grievance with regard to Answer Key(s) after closure of Challenge Window /declaration of result will be entertained. The processing fee of Rs. 200 per question challenged will be refunded in full for every challenge that is accepted by the expert panel. The individual scanned OMR response sheets are not part of this stage, as OMR scanning is still in progress. Candidates will be given a separate opportunity to view their individual scanned OMR response sheets once scanning has been completed.

Working on finalisation of the NEET results: NTA

Regarding the final result, NTA, in its press note, said, “NTA is currently working on finalisation of the results, which will be declared at the earliest.” The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking by 28 June 2026 (up to 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. Challenges will be accepted only through the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ Nduring the challenge window period.

Challenges made by candidates will be verified by the designated subject matter experts. If a challenge is found correct on merit, the provisional answer key will be revised, and the responses will be evaluated against the revised final answer key for the purpose of preparing and declaring the result. Individual decisions on each challenge will not be communicated separately to candidates; however, the revised final answer key will be published on the website, and the processing fee will be refunded for every challenge that is accepted. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge period shall be final. No challenge will be accepted after 28 June 2026 (after 11:50 Р.M.).