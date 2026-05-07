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NEET UG Answer Key 2026 LIVE: NTA NEET provisional key pdf released at neet.nta.nic.in; scanned OMR answer sheet, challenge window dates soon

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NEET UG Answer Key 2026 LIVE: NTA NEET provisional key pdf released at neet.nta.nic.in; scanned OMR answer sheet, challenge window dates soon

NEET UG 2026: The Provisional Answer Keys for the question paper (All series) have been uploaded on the NTA -NEET website (https://neet.nta.nic.in).

NEET UG Answer Key 2026 LIVE: NTA NEET provisional key pdf released at neet.nta.nic.in; scanned OMR answer sheet, challenge window dates soon(AI generated by canva)

NEET UG Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates: The NEET UG Answer Key has been released at neet.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that the National Testing Agency(NTA) conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test on May 3, 2026, across different centres in India and abroad. The Provisional Answer Keys for the question paper (All series) have been uploaded on the NTA -NEET website (https://neet.nta.nic.in). Candidates can challenge the Provisional Answer Keys after the scanned OMR Answer Sheet is uploaded on the website. “The schedule of the uploading of OMR Sheet and challenge round will be notified separately,” NTA, in an official statement, said.

NEET UG Answer Key 2026: How to check?

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Look for the NEET Provisional Answer key link.

Or click on the link that reads, “Provisional Answer Keys for NEET (UG) – 2026.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Scroll the PDF and check the details.

Your NEET UG Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key. At present, NTA has not released NEET UG Answer key challenge window dates.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 exam: How to check NTA NEET Provisional Answer Key? Step-by-step guide here

Now that the NEET answer key has been released, applicants will be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the published answer key. Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 dress code rules for male, female candidates; other guidelines

Candidates are advised to visit the Official website of NTA (https://nta.ac.in/ and https://neet.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates. For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2026, Candidates can also contact 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email: neetug2026@nta.ac.in

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