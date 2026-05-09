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NEET UG Answer Key 2026: NTA NEET scanned candidates OMR sheets, challenge window dates soon at neet.nta.nic.in; how to access

NEET UG Answer Key 2026: NTA NEET scanned candidate’s OMR sheets, challenge window dates soon at neet.nta.nic.in; how to access

NEET UG 2026 Answer key pdf has been released at neet.nta.nic.in. Check details regarding scanned OMR sheets.

NEET UG Answer Key 2026: NTA NEET scanned OMR sheets, challenge window dates soon at neet.nta.nic.in; how to access(Photo Credit: AI-generated by Canva)

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will open the NEET UG Answer Key challenge window soon at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. It is to be noted that the testing agency on Wednesday published the NEET UG provisional Answer key PDF. Candidates can challenge the provisional answer keys after the scanned OMR Answer sheet is uploaded on the website.

In a press notice, NTA stated that the schedule for uploading the OMR Sheet and the challenge round will be notified. separately. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) -2026 on May 3, 2026, across different centres in India and abroad.

Also Read: NEET UG Answer Key 2026 LIVE: NTA NEET provisional key pdf released at neet.nta.nic.in

The NTA NEET Provisional Answer Keys for the question paper (All series) are uploaded on the website (https://neet.nta.nic.in). The examination was conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,432 centres, for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates — making NEET (UG) 2026 one of the largest entrance examinations in the world.

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NEET-UG continues to be one of the largest undergraduate entrance examinations in India and serves as the gateway for admission to MBBS, BDS and other allied medical programmes across institutions in the country.

NEET UG Answer Key OMR sheet: How to check and raise objections?

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download NEET UG Answer Key.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login details, such as the application number and date of birth.

Your NEET UG Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

When will NTA release candidates’ scanned OMR sheets?

Earlier, NTA in a post on X stated, “Before you panic about challenging answers — you CAN’T raise objections yet. NTA will first upload your scanned OMR sheets, then open the challenge window. Dates coming soon.”

Before entering the exam hall, medical aspirants were allowed to strictly follow the dress code and permissible items advisory issued on 30 April 2026, available on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice.

NEET UG 2026 aspirants — the Provisional Answer Keys are OUT ✅ https://t.co/a8BvsDQElp Before you panic about challenging answers — you CAN’T raise objections yet. NTA will first upload your scanned OMR sheets, then open the challenge window. Dates coming soon. For now:… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 6, 2026

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 exam: How to check NTA NEET Provisional Answer Key? Step-by-step guide here

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.

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