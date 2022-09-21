NEET UG Counselling 2022 Latest Update: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the detailed counselling schedule for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) for All India Quota anytime soon. Once released, eligible candidates can register for the same through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. As per NEET UG Information Bulletin, admission to all seats of Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses will be done through NEET (UG) – 2022. The following are the seats available under different quotas:Also Read - CUET PG Result 2022 Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in; Here's A List of Top Colleges Accepting CUET PG Scores

All India Quota Seats

State Government Quota Seats

Central Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities

State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental Colleges or any Private University

Central Pool Quota Seats

All seats including NRI Quota as well as Management Quota, are in private unaided/aided minority / non-minority medical colleges.

AIIMS Institutes across India/JIPMER.

The Counselling for successful candidates for Seats under 15% All India Quota and 100% including 85% State quota seats of Central Institutions (ABVIMS & RML Hospital/VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital/ESIC)/ Central Universities (including DU/ BHU /AMU)/ AIIMS/ JIPMER and Deemed Universities, will be conducted by the MCC/DGHS for Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses. MCC only does the registration for AFMC and forwards the data of registered Candidates to AFMC Authorities for the admission process. DU/BHU and other Universities may use the score for any other relevant courses being offered by them.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Rounds

The NEET AQI Counselling process for the year 2022 will be divided into 4 Rounds. They are Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Stray Round. During counselling, the eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by the respective authorities and/or Medical / Dental Colleges. New/Fresh registrations will only be done in AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, and AIQ mop-up round only.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Tentative Dates

As per reports, the NEET UG counselling process is likely to commence from September 25, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling Fees

During the registration process, candidates are required to register on the portal and pay a registration fee. The fee once deposited will not be refunded.

Check Eligibility Criteria

All the candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 entrance examination will be eligible to register for the Counelling process in online mode.

Documents Required

Before proceeding with NEET UG counselling registration, candidates should be ready with the softcopy of the following documents: the NEET admit card, rank card, photograph of the candidate, signature, birth certificate or 10th pass certificate, 12th mark sheet, category certificate (if any), character certificate, medical fitness certificate, and identity proof.