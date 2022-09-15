|College Name
|State
|NEET rank (Gen)
|NEET scores (Gen)
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|14573
|612
|ACSR Government Medical College
|Andhra Pradesh
|13480
|615
|Andhra Medical College
|Andhra Pradesh
|6644
|637
|Government Medical College, Anantapur
|Andhra Pradesh
|13733
|615
|Guntur Medical College
|Andhra Pradesh
|10542
|623
|Kurnool Medical College
|Andhra Pradesh
|11177
|621
|Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Kadapa
|Andhra Pradesh
|13713
|615
|Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Ongole
|Andhra Pradesh
|14206
|613
|Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Srikakulam
|Andhra Pradesh
|14100
|613
|Ranga Raya Medical College, Kakinada
|Andhra Pradesh
|12723
|617
|Siddhartha Medical College
|Andhra Pradesh
|12346
|618
|Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women, Tirupati
|Andhra Pradesh
|13814
|614
|Sri Venkateswara Medical College
|Andhra Pradesh
|11604
|620
|Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
|Assam
|13517
|615
|Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, Barpeta
|Assam
|14955
|611
|Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
|Assam
|9123
|628
|Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat
|Assam
|14889
|611
|Silchar Medical College and Hospital, Silchar
|Assam
|14369
|613
|Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
|Assam
|14930
|611
|Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital, Gaya
|Bihar
|12285
|618
|Darbhanga Medical College, Laheriasarai
|Bihar
|9867
|626
|Goverment Medical College, Bettiah
|Bihar
|12913
|617
|Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
|Bihar
|6195
|639
|Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Bhagalpur
|Bihar
|11576
|620
|Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, Patna
|Bihar
|8206
|631
|Patna Medical College, Patna
|Bihar
|3725
|650
|Sri Krishna Medical College, Muzaffarpur
|Bihar
|11717
|620
|Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, Nalanda
|Bihar
|10529
|623
|Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|776
|680
|Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur
|Chhattisgarh
|11317
|621
|Government Medical College, Ambikapur
|Chhattisgarh
|14344
|613
|Government Medical College, Rajnandgaon
|Chhattisgarh
|14373
|613
|Late Bali Ram Kashyap Memorial Government Medical College, Jagdalpur
|Chhattisgarh
|14290
|613
|Late Shri L A M Government Medical College, Raigarh
|Chhattisgarh
|12746
|617
|Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College, Raipur
|Chhattisgarh
|9873
|626
|Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital
|New Delhi
|1216
|670
|North Delhi Municipal Corporation Medical College, New Delhi
|New Delhi
|1771
|665
|Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|New Delhi
|163
|695
|Goa Medical College, Panaji
|GOA
|9828
|626
|B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE, AHMEDABAD
|Gujarat
|976
|675
|MEDICAL COLLEGE, BHAVNAGAR
|Gujarat
|8508
|630
|GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE, SURAT
|Gujarat
|5341
|642
|M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE, JAMNAGAR
|Gujarat
|7907
|632
|MEDICAL COLLEGE, BARODA
|Gujarat
|4723
|645
|Pt. D.D.U MEDICAL COLLEGE, RAJKOT
|Gujarat
|5522
|642
|BPS Govt. Med. College, Sonepat
|Haryana
|10919
|622
|Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College
|Himachal Pradesh
|10423
|624
|Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda
|Himachal Pradesh
|7210
|635
|Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan
|Himachal Pradesh
|9549
|626
|Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla
|Himachal Pradesh
|3587
|651
|Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, Chamba
|Himachal Pradesh
|10495
|624
|Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Mandi
|Himachal Pradesh
|8570
|630
|Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital, Jamshedpur
|Jharkhand
|10581
|623
|Patliputra Medical College, Dhanbad
|Jharkhand
|10804
|623
|Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi
|Jharkhand
|6666
|637
|Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute
|Karnataka
|1566
|666
|Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences
|Karnataka
|11059
|622
|Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences
|Karnataka
|12755
|617
|Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College Research Institute
|Karnataka
|9171
|628
|Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences
|Karnataka
|12744
|617
|ESI Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Bangalore
|Karnataka
|8565
|630
|ESIC Medical College, Gulbarga
|Karnataka
|12149
|619
|Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences, Gadag
|Karnataka
|13424
|615
|Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga
|Karnataka
|13095
|616
|Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan
|Karnataka
|10693
|623
|Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences
|Karnataka
|9435
|627
|Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences, Karwar
|Karnataka
|12762
|617
|Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences, Kodagu
|Karnataka
|11360
|621
|Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences
|Karnataka
|13537
|615
|Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, Mandya
|Karnataka
|9569
|626
|Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, Mysore
|Karnataka
|4987
|645
|Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, Raichur
|Karnataka
|13302
|616
|Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shimoga
|Karnataka
|11414
|621
|Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary
|Karnataka
|12003
|619
|Government Medical College, Ernakulam
|Kerala
|5720
|641
|Government Medical College, Kollam
|Kerala
|6538
|637
|Government Medical College, Kottayam
|Kerala
|3681
|651
|Government Medical College, Kozhikode
|Kerala
|1400
|668
|Government Medical College, Manjeri
|Kerala
|6361
|638
|Government Medical College, Palakkad
|Kerala
|7088
|635
|Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|Kerala
|1859
|663
|Government Medical College, Thrissur
|Kerala
|4129
|649
|Pariyaram Medical College, Pariyaram
|Kerala
|5816
|640
|T D Medical College, Alappuzha
|Kerala
|4697
|Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar
|Madhya Pradesh
|10822
|Chhindwara Institute of Medical Sciences, Chhindwara
|Madhya Pradesh
|13135
|616
|Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior
|Madhya Pradesh
|8790
|629
|Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal
|Madhya Pradesh
|7070
|635
|Government Medical College, Datia
|Madhya Pradesh
|13406
|615
|Government Medical College, Khandwa
|Madhya Pradesh
|13564
|615
|Government Medical College, Ratlam
|Madhya Pradesh
|12510
|618
|Government Medical College, Shahdol
|Madhya Pradesh
|13616
|615
|Government Medical College, Shivpuri
|Madhya Pradesh
|13134
|616
|Government Medical College, Vidisha
|Madhya Pradesh
|12436
|618
|Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore
|Madhya Pradesh
|5147
|644
|Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital, Jabalpur
|Madhya Pradesh
|9778
|626
|Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa
|Madhya Pradesh
|11151
|622
|BJ Government Medical College, Pune
|Maharashtra
|3277
|653
|Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College, Nanded
|Maharashtra
|13409
|615
|Dr Vaishampayan Memorial Government Medical College, Solapur
|Maharashtra
|12062
|619
|Government Medical College and Hospital, Baramati
|Maharashtra
|14273
|613
|Government Medical College and Hospital, Jalgaon
|Maharashtra
|13882
|614
|Government Medical College, Akola
|Maharashtra
|13845
|614
|Government Medical College, Aurangabad
|Maharashtra
|10338
|624
|Government Medical College, Chandrapur
|Maharashtra
|14514
|612
|Government Medical College, Gondia
|Maharashtra
|14441
|613
|Government Medical College, Latur
|Maharashtra
|14371
|613
|Government Medical College, Miraj
|Maharashtra
|13072
|616
|Government Medical College, Nagpur
|Maharashtra
|7577
|633
|Government Medical College, Nandurbar
|Maharashtra
|14534
|612
|Grant Medical College, Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|2828
|656
|HBT Medical College and Dr RN Cooper Municipal Medical College and General Hospital, Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|7342
|635
|Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital, Nagpur
|Maharashtra
|9165
|628
|Kasturba Health Societys Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Sevagram
|Maharashtra
|12802
|617
|Rajarshee Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Government Medical College and CPR Hospital, Kolhapur
|Maharashtra
|12814
|617
|Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Thane
|Maharashtra
|8387
|630
|Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|935
|675
|Shri Bhausaheb Hire Government Medical College and Hospital, Chakkarbardi
|Maharashtra
|13675
|615
|Shri Vasant Rao Naik Government Medical College, Yavatmal
|Maharashtra
|14401
|613
|Swami Ramanand Tirth Rural Government Medical College, Ambajogai
|Maharashtra
|14204
|613
|Topiwala National Medical College and BYL Nair Charitable Hospital, Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|5615
|641
|JN Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal
|Manipur
|14948
|611
|Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Lamphelpat
|Manipur
|13065
|616
|North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong
|Meghalaya
|11839
|620
|Zoram Medical College, Falkawn
|Mizoram
|15024
|611
|Government Medical College and Hospital, Balangir
|Odisha
|14709
|612
|Government Medical College and Hospital, Balasore
|Odisha
|14733
|612
|MKCG Medical College, Berhampur
|Odisha
|9645
|626
|Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Baripada
|Odisha
|14782
|612
|SCB Medical College, Cuttack
|Odisha
|2685
|657
|SLN Medical College and Hospital, Koraput
|Odisha
|14823
|612
|Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Burla
|Odisha
|13507
|615
|Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Kathirkamam
|Puducherry
|11728
|620
|GOVT.MEDICAL COLLEGE, AMRITSAR
|Punjab
|7820
|632
|GOVT. MEDICAL COLLEGE,PATIALA
|Punjab
|6605
|637
|GURU GOVIND SINGH MED COLL,FARIDKOT
|Punjab
|8876
|629
|Dr Sampurnanand Medical College, Jodhpur
|Rajasthan
|5103
|644
|Government Medical College, Barmer
|Rajasthan
|10454
|624
|Government Medical College, Dungarpur
|Rajasthan
|10685
|623
|Government Medical College, Kota
|Rajasthan
|7802
|632
|Government Medical College, Pali
|Rajasthan
|9941
|625
|Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer
|Rajasthan
|6852
|636
|Jhalawar Hospital and Medical College, Jhalawar
|Rajasthan
|8457
|630
|Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Medical College, Churu
|Rajasthan
|10053
|625
|Rabindra Nath Tagore Medical College, Udaipur
|Rajasthan
|5800
|640
|Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia Medical College, Bhilwara
|Rajasthan
|9892
|626
|RUHS College of Medical Sciences, Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|3326
|653
|Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner
|Rajasthan
|4089
|649
|Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|1212
|670
|Shri Kalyan Government Medical College, Sikar
|Rajasthan
|10042
|625
|Government Medical College, Bharatpur
|Rajasthan
|9966
|625
|Chengalpattu Medical College, Chengalpattu
|Tamil Nadu
|9292
|627
|Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|6023
|640
|ESIC Medical College and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|10400
|624
|Government Dharamapuri Medical College, Dharmapuri
|Tamil Nadu
|10076
|625
|Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|6391
|638
|Government Medical College and ESIC Hospital, Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|8217
|631
|Government Medical College and Hospital, Karur
|Tamil Nadu
|11786
|620
|Government Medical College and Hospital, Pudukkottai
|Tamil Nadu
|11345
|621
|Government Medical College, Omandurar
|Tamil Nadu
|9321
|627
|Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem
|Tamil Nadu
|7989
|632
|Government Sivagangai Medical College and Hospital, Sivaganga
|Tamil Nadu
|11495
|621
|Government Thiruvarur Medical College, Thiruvarur
|Tamil Nadu
|10748
|623
|Government Thoothukudi Medical College, Thoothukudi
|Tamil Nadu
|10118
|625
|Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College and Hospital, Tiruvannamalai
|Tamil Nadu
|11361
|621
|Government Vellore Medical College, Vellore
|Tamil Nadu
|8166
|631
|Government Villupuram Medical College, Villupuram
|Tamil Nadu
|10532
|623
|IRT Perundurai Medical College, Perundurai
|Tamil Nadu
|14439
|613
|Kanyakumari Government Medical College, Asaripallam
|Tamil Nadu
|8809
|629
|KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College, Tiruchirapalli
|Tamil Nadu
|9287
|627
|Madras Medical College, Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|934
|675
|Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|Tamil Nadu
|7219
|635
|Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Annamalainagar
|Tamil Nadu
|15038
|611
|Stanley Medical College, Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|5253
|643
|Thanjavur Medical College, Thanjavur
|Tamil Nadu
|8781
|629
|Theni Medical College, Theni
|Tamil Nadu
|8767
|630
|Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli
|Tamil Nadu
|8198
|631
|ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad
|Telangana
|8575
|630
|Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Secunderabad
|Telangana
|2284
|660
|Government Medical College, Mahabubnagar
|Telangana
|14262
|613
|Government Medical College, Nalgonda
|Telangana
|14824
|612
|Government Medical College, Nizamabad
|Telangana
|14248
|613
|Government Medical College, Siddipet
|Telangana
|14647
|612
|Government Medical College, Suryapet
|Telangana
|14778
|612
|Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal
|Telangana
|12670
|617
|Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
|Telangana
|6104
|639
|Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad
|Telangana
|14379
|613
|Agartala Government Medical College, Agartala
|Tripura
|14983
|611
|Doon Medical College, Dehradun
|Uttarakhand
|11568
|620
|Government Medical College, Haldwani
|Uttarakhand
|12133
|619
|Autonomous State Medical College and Associated Teaching Hospital, Bahraich
|Uttar Pradesh
|13136
|616
|Autonomous State Medical College, Ayodhya
|Uttar Pradesh
|12990
|616
|Autonomous State Medical College, Basti
|Uttar Pradesh
|13169
|616
|Autonomous State Medical College, Firozabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|11842
|620
|Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Gorakhpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|9844
|626
|Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|4370
|647
|Government Allopathic Medical College, Banda
|Uttar Pradesh
|12590
|617
|Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|7320
|635
|Government Medical College and Super Facility Hospital, Chakrapanpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|11670
|620
|Government Medical College, Badaun
|Uttar Pradesh
|12689
|617
|Government Medical College, Jalaun
|Uttar Pradesh
|12135
|619
|Government Medical College, Kannauj
|Uttar Pradesh
|11226
|621
|GSVM Medical College, Kanpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|6440
|638
|King George’s Medical University, Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|1800
|665
|LLRM Medical College, Meerut
|Uttar Pradesh
|6963
|636
|Mahamaya Rajkiya Allopathic Medical College, Ambedkarnagar
|Uttar Pradesh
|11249
|621
|Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Jhansi
|Uttar Pradesh
|9493
|627
|Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Allahabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|7974
|632
|Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra
|Uttar Pradesh
|7896
|632
|Shaikh Ul Hind Maulana Mahmood Hasan Medical College, Saharanpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|11320
|621
|State Medical College, Shahjahanpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|12968
|616
|Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai
|Uttar Pradesh
|10802
|Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|West Bengal
|13239
|616
|Burdwan Medical College, Burdwan
|West Bengal
|11002
|622
|Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|West Bengal
|8030
|632
|College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, Kalyani
|West Bengal
|11906
|620
|College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital, Kolkata
|West Bengal
|9568
|626
|Coochbehar Government Medical College and Hospital, Coochbehar
|West Bengal
|13985
|614
|Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital, Diamond Harbour
|West Bengal
|13285
|616
|ESI PGIMSR ESIC Medical College and ESIC Hospital Joka, Kolkata
|West Bengal
|10104
|625
|Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Kolkata
|West Bengal
|5038
|644
|Malda Medical College and Hospital, Malda
|West Bengal
|14349
|613
|Midnapore Medical College, Midnapore
|West Bengal
|14515
|612
|Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, Murshidabad
|West Bengal
|14585
|612
|Nilratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata
|West Bengal
|7127
|635
|North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Sushrutanagar
|West Bengal
|11987
|619
|Purulia Government Medical College and Hospital, Purulia
|West Bengal
|14735
|612
|Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital, Raiganj
|West Bengal
|14639
|612
|Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital, Rampurhat
|West Bengal
|14698
|612
|RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata
|West Bengal
|8065
|631