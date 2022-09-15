NEET UG: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG Counseling 2022 registrations is likely to begin soon. MCC would be conducting the joint counseling for All India Quota as well as Delhi University colleges. The candidates must note that the State level NEET counseling would be organised by designated state departments or colleges.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule to Release Soon at mcc.nic.in; Check List of Documents to Register

Here are some of the key details:

  • The state level government colleges have the chunk for the 85% State Level Quota
  • All Government run Medical Colleges have a 15% All India Quotas, which has open seats for students across the country.

NEET Counseling: List of Government Medical Colleges and last year’s cut off

College NameStateNEET rank (Gen)NEET scores (Gen)
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical SciencesAndaman & Nicobar Islands14573612
ACSR Government Medical CollegeAndhra Pradesh13480615
Andhra Medical CollegeAndhra Pradesh6644637
Government Medical College, AnantapurAndhra Pradesh13733615
Guntur Medical CollegeAndhra Pradesh10542623
Kurnool Medical CollegeAndhra Pradesh11177621
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, KadapaAndhra Pradesh13713615
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, OngoleAndhra Pradesh14206613
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, SrikakulamAndhra Pradesh14100613
Ranga Raya Medical College, KakinadaAndhra Pradesh12723617
Siddhartha Medical CollegeAndhra Pradesh12346618
Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women, TirupatiAndhra Pradesh13814614
Sri Venkateswara Medical CollegeAndhra Pradesh11604620
Assam Medical College, DibrugarhAssam13517615
Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, BarpetaAssam14955611
Gauhati Medical College, GuwahatiAssam9123628
Jorhat Medical College, JorhatAssam14889611
Silchar Medical College and Hospital, SilcharAssam14369613
Tezpur Medical College, TezpurAssam14930611
Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital, GayaBihar12285618
Darbhanga Medical College, LaheriasaraiBihar9867626
Goverment Medical College, BettiahBihar12913617
Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, PatnaBihar6195639
Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, BhagalpurBihar11576620
Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, PatnaBihar8206631
Patna Medical College, PatnaBihar3725650
Sri Krishna Medical College, MuzaffarpurBihar11717620
Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, NalandaBihar10529623
Government Medical College and Hospital, ChandigarhChandigarh776680
Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences, BilaspurChhattisgarh11317621
Government Medical College, AmbikapurChhattisgarh14344613
Government Medical College, RajnandgaonChhattisgarh14373613
Late Bali Ram Kashyap Memorial Government Medical College, JagdalpurChhattisgarh14290613
Late Shri L A M Government Medical College, RaigarhChhattisgarh12746617
Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College, RaipurChhattisgarh9873626
Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and HospitalNew Delhi1216670
North Delhi Municipal Corporation Medical College, New DelhiNew Delhi1771665
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New DelhiNew Delhi163695
Goa Medical College, PanajiGOA9828626
B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE, AHMEDABADGujarat976675
MEDICAL COLLEGE, BHAVNAGARGujarat8508630
GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE, SURATGujarat5341642
M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE, JAMNAGARGujarat7907632
MEDICAL COLLEGE, BARODAGujarat4723645
Pt. D.D.U MEDICAL COLLEGE, RAJKOTGujarat5522642
BPS Govt. Med. College, SonepatHaryana10919622
Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical CollegeHimachal Pradesh10423624
Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, TandaHimachal Pradesh7210635
Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College, NahanHimachal Pradesh9549626
Indira Gandhi Medical College, ShimlaHimachal Pradesh3587651
Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, ChambaHimachal Pradesh10495624
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, MandiHimachal Pradesh8570630
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital, JamshedpurJharkhand10581623
Patliputra Medical College, DhanbadJharkhand10804623
Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, RanchiJharkhand6666637
Bangalore Medical College and Research InstituteKarnataka1566666
Belgaum Institute of Medical SciencesKarnataka11059622
Bidar Institute of Medical SciencesKarnataka12755617
Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College Research InstituteKarnataka9171628
Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical SciencesKarnataka12744617
ESI Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, BangaloreKarnataka8565630
ESIC Medical College, GulbargaKarnataka12149619
Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences, GadagKarnataka13424615
Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, GulbargaKarnataka13095616
Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, HassanKarnataka10693623
Karnataka Institute of Medical SciencesKarnataka9435627
Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences, KarwarKarnataka12762617
Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences, KodaguKarnataka11360621
Koppal Institute of Medical SciencesKarnataka13537615
Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, MandyaKarnataka9569626
Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, MysoreKarnataka4987645
Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, RaichurKarnataka13302616
Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, ShimogaKarnataka11414621
Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, BellaryKarnataka12003619
Government Medical College, ErnakulamKerala5720641
Government Medical College, KollamKerala6538637
Government Medical College, KottayamKerala3681651
Government Medical College, KozhikodeKerala1400668
Government Medical College, ManjeriKerala6361638
Government Medical College, PalakkadKerala7088635
Government Medical College, ThiruvananthapuramKerala1859663
Government Medical College, ThrissurKerala4129649
Pariyaram Medical College, PariyaramKerala5816640
T D Medical College, AlappuzhaKerala4697
Bundelkhand Medical College, SagarMadhya Pradesh10822
Chhindwara Institute of Medical Sciences, ChhindwaraMadhya Pradesh13135616
Gajra Raja Medical College, GwaliorMadhya Pradesh8790629
Gandhi Medical College, BhopalMadhya Pradesh7070635
Government Medical College, DatiaMadhya Pradesh13406615
Government Medical College, KhandwaMadhya Pradesh13564615
Government Medical College, RatlamMadhya Pradesh12510618
Government Medical College, ShahdolMadhya Pradesh13616615
Government Medical College, ShivpuriMadhya Pradesh13134616
Government Medical College, VidishaMadhya Pradesh12436618
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, IndoreMadhya Pradesh5147644
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital, JabalpurMadhya Pradesh9778626
Shyam Shah Medical College, RewaMadhya Pradesh11151622
BJ Government Medical College, PuneMaharashtra3277653
Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College, NandedMaharashtra13409615
Dr Vaishampayan Memorial Government Medical College, SolapurMaharashtra12062619
Government Medical College and Hospital, BaramatiMaharashtra14273613
Government Medical College and Hospital, JalgaonMaharashtra13882614
Government Medical College, AkolaMaharashtra13845614
Government Medical College, AurangabadMaharashtra10338624
Government Medical College, ChandrapurMaharashtra14514612
Government Medical College, GondiaMaharashtra14441613
Government Medical College, LaturMaharashtra14371613
Government Medical College, MirajMaharashtra13072616
Government Medical College, NagpurMaharashtra7577633
Government Medical College, NandurbarMaharashtra14534612
Grant Medical College, MumbaiMaharashtra2828656
HBT Medical College and Dr RN Cooper Municipal Medical College and General Hospital, MumbaiMaharashtra7342635
Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital, NagpurMaharashtra9165628
Kasturba Health Societys Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, SevagramMaharashtra12802617
Rajarshee Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Government Medical College and CPR Hospital, KolhapurMaharashtra12814617
Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, ThaneMaharashtra8387630
Seth GS Medical College, MumbaiMaharashtra935675
Shri Bhausaheb Hire Government Medical College and Hospital, ChakkarbardiMaharashtra13675615
Shri Vasant Rao Naik Government Medical College, YavatmalMaharashtra14401613
Swami Ramanand Tirth Rural Government Medical College, AmbajogaiMaharashtra14204613
Topiwala National Medical College and BYL Nair Charitable Hospital, MumbaiMaharashtra5615641
JN Institute of Medical Sciences, ImphalManipur14948611
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, LamphelpatManipur13065616
North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, ShillongMeghalaya11839620
Zoram Medical College, FalkawnMizoram15024611
Government Medical College and Hospital, BalangirOdisha14709612
Government Medical College and Hospital, BalasoreOdisha14733612
MKCG Medical College, BerhampurOdisha9645626
Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, BaripadaOdisha14782612
SCB Medical College, CuttackOdisha2685657
SLN Medical College and Hospital, KoraputOdisha14823612
Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, BurlaOdisha13507615
Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, KathirkamamPuducherry11728620
GOVT.MEDICAL COLLEGE, AMRITSARPunjab7820632
GOVT. MEDICAL COLLEGE,PATIALAPunjab6605637
GURU GOVIND SINGH MED COLL,FARIDKOTPunjab8876629
Dr Sampurnanand Medical College, JodhpurRajasthan5103644
Government Medical College, BarmerRajasthan10454624
Government Medical College, DungarpurRajasthan10685623
Government Medical College, KotaRajasthan7802632
Government Medical College, PaliRajasthan9941625
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AjmerRajasthan6852636
Jhalawar Hospital and Medical College, JhalawarRajasthan8457630
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Medical College, ChuruRajasthan10053625
Rabindra Nath Tagore Medical College, UdaipurRajasthan5800640
Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia Medical College, BhilwaraRajasthan9892626
RUHS College of Medical Sciences, JaipurRajasthan3326653
Sardar Patel Medical College, BikanerRajasthan4089649
Sawai Man Singh Medical College, JaipurRajasthan1212670
Shri Kalyan Government Medical College, SikarRajasthan10042625
Government Medical College, BharatpurRajasthan9966625
Chengalpattu Medical College, ChengalpattuTamil Nadu9292627
Coimbatore Medical College, CoimbatoreTamil Nadu6023640
ESIC Medical College and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, ChennaiTamil Nadu10400624
Government Dharamapuri Medical College, DharmapuriTamil Nadu10076625
Government Kilpauk Medical College, ChennaiTamil Nadu6391638
Government Medical College and ESIC Hospital, CoimbatoreTamil Nadu8217631
Government Medical College and Hospital, KarurTamil Nadu11786620
Government Medical College and Hospital, PudukkottaiTamil Nadu11345621
Government Medical College, OmandurarTamil Nadu9321627
Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, SalemTamil Nadu7989632
Government Sivagangai Medical College and Hospital, SivagangaTamil Nadu11495621
Government Thiruvarur Medical College, ThiruvarurTamil Nadu10748623
Government Thoothukudi Medical College, ThoothukudiTamil Nadu10118625
Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College and Hospital, TiruvannamalaiTamil Nadu11361621
Government Vellore Medical College, VelloreTamil Nadu8166631
Government Villupuram Medical College, VillupuramTamil Nadu10532623
IRT Perundurai Medical College, PerunduraiTamil Nadu14439613
Kanyakumari Government Medical College, AsaripallamTamil Nadu8809629
KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College, TiruchirapalliTamil Nadu9287627
Madras Medical College, ChennaiTamil Nadu934675
Madurai Medical College, MaduraiTamil Nadu7219635
Rajah Muthiah Medical College, AnnamalainagarTamil Nadu15038611
Stanley Medical College, ChennaiTamil Nadu5253643
Thanjavur Medical College, ThanjavurTamil Nadu8781629
Theni Medical College, TheniTamil Nadu8767630
Tirunelveli Medical College, TirunelveliTamil Nadu8198631
ESIC Medical College, HyderabadTelangana8575630
Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, SecunderabadTelangana2284660
Government Medical College, MahabubnagarTelangana14262613
Government Medical College, NalgondaTelangana14824612
Government Medical College, NizamabadTelangana14248613
Government Medical College, SiddipetTelangana14647612
Government Medical College, SuryapetTelangana14778612
Kakatiya Medical College, WarangalTelangana12670617
Osmania Medical College, HyderabadTelangana6104639
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, AdilabadTelangana14379613
Agartala Government Medical College, AgartalaTripura14983611
Doon Medical College, DehradunUttarakhand11568620
Government Medical College, HaldwaniUttarakhand12133619
Autonomous State Medical College and Associated Teaching Hospital, BahraichUttar Pradesh13136616
Autonomous State Medical College, AyodhyaUttar Pradesh12990616
Autonomous State Medical College, BastiUttar Pradesh13169616
Autonomous State Medical College, FirozabadUttar Pradesh11842620
Baba Raghav Das Medical College, GorakhpurUttar Pradesh9844626
Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, LucknowUttar Pradesh4370647
Government Allopathic Medical College, BandaUttar Pradesh12590617
Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater NoidaUttar Pradesh7320635
Government Medical College and Super Facility Hospital, ChakrapanpurUttar Pradesh11670620
Government Medical College, BadaunUttar Pradesh12689617
Government Medical College, JalaunUttar Pradesh12135619
Government Medical College, KannaujUttar Pradesh11226621
GSVM Medical College, KanpurUttar Pradesh6440638
King George’s Medical University, LucknowUttar Pradesh1800665
LLRM Medical College, MeerutUttar Pradesh6963636
Mahamaya Rajkiya Allopathic Medical College, AmbedkarnagarUttar Pradesh11249621
Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, JhansiUttar Pradesh9493627
Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, AllahabadUttar Pradesh7974632
Sarojini Naidu Medical College, AgraUttar Pradesh7896632
Shaikh Ul Hind Maulana Mahmood Hasan Medical College, SaharanpurUttar Pradesh11320621
State Medical College, ShahjahanpurUttar Pradesh12968616
Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, SaifaiUttar Pradesh10802
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, BankuraWest Bengal13239616
Burdwan Medical College, BurdwanWest Bengal11002622
Calcutta National Medical College, KolkataWest Bengal8030632
College of Medicine and JNM Hospital, KalyaniWest Bengal11906620
College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital, KolkataWest Bengal9568626
Coochbehar Government Medical College and Hospital, CoochbeharWest Bengal13985614
Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital, Diamond HarbourWest Bengal13285616
ESI PGIMSR ESIC Medical College and ESIC Hospital Joka, KolkataWest Bengal10104625
Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, KolkataWest Bengal5038644
Malda Medical College and Hospital, MaldaWest Bengal14349613
Midnapore Medical College, MidnaporeWest Bengal14515612
Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, MurshidabadWest Bengal14585612
Nilratan Sircar Medical College, KolkataWest Bengal7127635
North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, SushrutanagarWest Bengal11987619
Purulia Government Medical College and Hospital, PuruliaWest Bengal14735612
Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital, RaiganjWest Bengal14639612
Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital, RampurhatWest Bengal14698612
RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, KolkataWest Bengal8065631
Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Check Top Medical Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking

Also Read - NEET UG 2022: Know the Complete Counselling Process, Other Details Here