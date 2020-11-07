The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the NEET–UG Counselling Round 1 Final Results 2020 at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who had qualified NEET Exam conducted on September 13, 2020 and in October, can now check the results now on the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in. As per the notice released, “Candidates can download their allotment letter and report at the allotted college.” Also Read - NEET Counselling 2020: Round 1 Results To Be Announced Today at mcc.nic.in, Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check their results:

Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET Counselling 2020 Round 1 list available on the official site.

The Round 1 list would open where candidates can check their results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET counselling round 1 result 2020, was earlier scheduled to be announced on November 5. A statement on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website said: "The Seat processing for round -1 of UG Counseling 2020 has been delayed. Please Stay in touch with the website for updates on the declaration of Result."