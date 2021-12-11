NEET UG Counselling 2021 Latest Update: Even as one month has passed after the NEET UG Results 2021 were declared, the students are eagerly waiting for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 to begin. At this crucial time, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made a big announcement in an official statement and hinted that the NEET UG Counselling could get delayed by another month. Notably, this is the first-ever official statement from MCC on the medical college admissions.Also Read - SC Asks Air Quality Commission To Decide On Lifting Construction Ban, Industrial Restrictions

In the statement, the MCC informed that the counselling is getting delayed due to the ongoing case hearing in Supreme Court. It must be noted that the Supreme Court is assessing the feasibility of keeping Rs 8 lakh as a limit to avail of the newly introduced EWS quota for medical admissions. The Supreme Court will hear the matter on January 6, thus, before the verdict, the counselling process is unlikely to begin.

"All candidates desiring to participate in NEET-UG, 2021 Counselling are hereby informed that the Office Memorandum dated 30.07.2021 is under challenge before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India," the MCC said in an official notice.

The MCC further stated in the statement that the hearing of the proceedings shall be listed on 6 January 2022 and added this is for the information of the candidates.

The candidates must be knowing that the Central government had introduced 27 per cent reservation for students belonging to OBC and 10 per cent reservation for candidates belonging to EWS categories. Notably, the EWS category seats are reserved for candidates whose family income is less than Rs 8 lakh. During its last hearing, the Supreme Court had asked the rationale behind setting the limit.

Representing Centre, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta had told Supreme Court last time that the government will formulate a committee to revisit the EWS quota norms and take a fresh decision within four weeks.