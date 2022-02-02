The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has finally announced the NEET UG Counselling 2021 final seat allotment result. The candidates who have for the counselling round can now check the seat allotment result through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in. The candidates must note that the provisional allotment letters can be downloaded from the MCC website from 2 pm onwards on February 2, 2022.Also Read - MCC NEET UG 2021 Provisional Allotment Result Released on mcc.nic.in; Here's Direct Link

Candidates are asked to proceed for Physical/ Online Reporting (E-Joining) to the allotted college as per schedule after downloading their Provisional Allotment Letters from the MCC website.

The Reporting module at the colleges will get active by 2:30 P.M on February 2.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the final seat allotment result: