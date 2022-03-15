NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) counselling mop-up round on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Eligible students can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET-UG Counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in.Also Read - Baroda UP Bank Recruitment 2022: Today Last Date to Apply For 250 Posts on barodaupbank.in

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How to Register For Mop-up Round

Go to the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in

Click on the UG Medical Counselling section.

section. Click on the Online Registration option.

Enter the required credentials such as NEET UG Counselling Roll number and other credentials to log in.

and other credentials to log in. Fill in the application form and upload all the necessary documents.

Pay the application fees and submit the application.

Download and save the application form for future use.

NEET UG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Registration: Click Here to Apply

For more details related to the NEET UG 2021 Counselling process, candidates are advised to visit MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in