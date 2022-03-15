NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) counselling mop-up round on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Eligible students can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET-UG Counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in.Also Read - Baroda UP Bank Recruitment 2022: Today Last Date to Apply For 250 Posts on barodaupbank.in
NEET UG Counselling 2021: How to Register For Mop-up Round
- Go to the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in
- Click on the UG Medical Counselling section.
- Click on the Online Registration option.
- Enter the required credentials such as NEET UG Counselling Roll number and other credentials to log in.
- Fill in the application form and upload all the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fees and submit the application.
- Download and save the application form for future use.
NEET UG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Registration: Click Here to Apply
For more details related to the NEET UG 2021 Counselling process, candidates are advised to visit MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in