NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the choice filling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) Counselling mop-up round today, March 20, 2022. The choice filling process will begin today at 3:00 PM. Eligible candidates can fill their choices till 11:55 PM today on the official website — mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2021 Mop-up Round: Here’s How to Lock Choice

Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in.

Click on the UG Medical Counselling section.

section. Click on the Online Registration option.

Enter the required credentials such as NEET UG Counselling Roll number and other credentials to log in.

and other credentials to log in. Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference.

Lock the choices and click on submit option.

According to the NEET UG Counselling schedule, the processing of seat allotment of candidates will be held on March 21, and March 22, 2022. The seat allotment result for the Mop-up Round will be declared on March 23.