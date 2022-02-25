NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Results: Here comes a big update for the candidates who are waiting for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Results. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) said it will announce the round 2 seat allotment result of NEET UG counselling on February 26. The candidates who are seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent all India quota and had registered for the NEET UG round 2 counselling, can check their seat allotment results on the official website — mcc.nic.in. After that, they must report to the college assigned to them by March 5, 2022.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Latest Update: NTA Launches New Website, Notification Likely Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The candidates should note that the NEET UG counselling result for round 2 will have details such as roll number, round one allotment and upgraded seats in second round.

After the NEET UG 2021 counselling round two results are announced, the selected candidates can download the seat allotment letter.

The candidates should know that the mop-up round for seat verification at AIIMS, deemed universities, and Central Universities will be conducted from March 8 until March 9, 2022.

How To Check NEET Counselling 2021 Seat Allotment Result