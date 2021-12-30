NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2021 on Thursday issued a fresh notice for the candidates claiming NRI status. As per the notification from the MCC, the candidates willing to get their nationality converted from Indian to NRI can submit their application to ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com with supporting documents. The candidates must note that the last date to apply for NRI claim is January 2, 2022.Also Read - MP NEET-UG Counselling 2021: Registration Begins From Today on dme.mponline.gov.in. Details Here

"Such candidates should send their relevant documents in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through email ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com from 10:00 AM of 30th December, 2021 (Thursday) till 10:00 AM of 2nd January, 2022 (Sunday)," the MCC said in the notification.

"Mails received before/ after the stipulated time will not be considered. Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in single mail only, within stipulated time," it added.

The MCC said after the category gets converted from Indian to NRI, the candidates will be treated as NRI in all the remaining rounds of NEET counselling and they will not have to avail the benefit under Muslim Minority quota or Jain Minority quota or any other quota.

List of Documents To Be Submitted

Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsorer)

Relationship of NRI with the candidate as per the court orders

Affidavit from the sponsorer that he/ she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate duly notarized

Embassy Certificate of the Sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate).

NEET Score Card of the candidate.

Apart from the documents attached, the candidates will also have to send an undertaking saying that they are applying for conversion of category from Indian to NRI for the NEET UG Counselling, 2021 and they have cleared NEET-UG Examination, 2021 and are eligible for the MCC NEET Counselling.