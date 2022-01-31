NEET UG Counselling 2021: Attention candidates! The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will on Tuesday announce the round 1 result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) counselling 2021 on its official website. Once the results are declared, the candidates can check their score on the official website – http://mcc.nic.in.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Check Important Dates Here

It must be noted that the shortlisted candidates in the NEET UG Counselling 2021 round 1 will now report to their allotted institutes from 2 to 7 February this year. The MCC will prepare the round 1 merit list on the basis of choices filled by applicants during the registration.

On January 27, the MCC had released the provisional result for round 1 but later pulled down provisional allotment results.

The candidates should know that the NEET UG Counselling 2021 round 1 result was earlier scheduled to be released on 29 January but later, it was put on hold due to the pending court case “Gidla Bala Surya Chandra and Ors. Vs. UoI and Ors” before the High Court of Judicature at Madras.

As per the revised schedule, the fresh registration and choice filling for Round 1 began from 28 January to 30 January, 2022. The choice locking process for the same was held by the MCC on 30 January.

The MCC had earlier notified that the NEET UG Counselling 2021 is being held in four rounds for 15 percent of All India Quota (AIQ) in government dental or medical colleges.

The candidates should take note that the MCC conducts NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Here’s how to download the round 1 result