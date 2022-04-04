NEET UG Counselling 2021 Stray Vacancy Round: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will announce the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET-UG) 2021 Counselling stray vacancy round result today, April 04, 2022. Candidates can check their results from the official website of MCC i.e. mcc.nic.in. For the convenience fo the students, we have provided you with the direct link, and steps to check the result.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: Special Round Result to be DECLARED at mcc.nic.in Today. Direct Link & Steps to Check Scores Here

NEET UG Counselling 2021 Stray Vacancy Round: Step by Step guide to check result

Go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in.

Click on the UG Medical Counselling tab.

tab. Look for the link that reads, “ UG Counselling 2021 Stray Round Result .”

.” Now enter the required credentials such as NEET-UG Roll number, password, and security pin.

Your NEET UG Counselling 2021 Stray Round Result will appear on the screen.

Save, Download the NEET UG Counselling 2021 Stray Round Result, and take a printout of it for future use.

Once candidates secure a seat in the NEET-UG 2021 Counselling stray vacancy round, they will be allowed to report for admission to colleges from April 05, 2022. The last date to report for admission to college is April 09, 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the NEET UG Counselling Schedule.