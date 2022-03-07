NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released an important notice regarding the requirement of Migration Certificate for Reporting of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Under Graduation(NEET-UG) 2021 admissions. According to the NEET UG Counselling 2021 notice, the Migration Certificate is not a ‘mandatory’ document anymore for reporting.Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Apply Online at sbi.co.in

The official statement issued by the Committee reads, ”It is for the information to candidates/ participating colleges that Migration Certificate for Reporting of UG Counselling is a desirable document but not ‘Mandatory’. Hence, it is advised to colleges that in case any candidate is not able to produce ‘Migration Certificate’, the college can admit the candidate provisionally by receiving an Undertaking from candidate that he/she will submit the Migration certificate within a period of 7 days.” The notice further adds that the candidate may not be denied admission for not having a Migration Certificate. Also Read - SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 70000; Apply For 100 Posts at sidbi.in

The registration for the Mop-Up Round of NEET UG Counselling 2021 will begin from March 10, 2022. As per the NEET UG Counselling Schedule, the seat allotment result for Mop-up Round will be declared on March 19, 2022. Those who are unable to get a seat in this Counselling process will get another chance in Online Stray Round. Candidates can go through the detailed notification shared below. For more details, visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. Also Read - IREDA Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Chief Risk Officer, Other Posts on ireda.in; Apply Before This Date