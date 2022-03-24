NEET UG Counselling 2021: As per the schedule, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday released the final results for NEET UG Mop Up round. On Wednesday, the MCC had announced the provisional result for the Mop Up round. As the final results are declared, the candidates can check the score on the official website mcc.nic.in.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Declares Mop-Up Round Provisional Result; Here's Direct Link

After declaring the Provisional Results for Mop Up Round yesterday, the MCC had allowed the candidates to raise objections and state any discrepancies they faced with the provisional result latest by 8 AM today.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Here's how to check score

Visit the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the UG Counselling tab

Now click on “Final result for Mop Up Round” under Current Events.

Click here for the direct link to view NEET UG Counselling 2021 Mop Up Final Result

Enter your roll number to search in the PDF file given.

Download and print a copy if needed.

As the final results are declared, the candidates will report to their allotted colleges for offline, physical reporting. They will also have to ensure that they carry all the required documents such as NEET UG admit card, NEET UG result, 12th and 10th Class Marksheets, valid ID proof and their MCC allotment letter. As per the earlier notification, the candidates are required to report to their allotted colleges by March 29, 2022. They also should note that the final allotment letter is a mandatory document to be carried by the candidates when reporting to colleges.

According to the official schedule from the MCC for NEET UG Counselling 2021, after the Mop Up Round, the Online Stray Vacancy round will begin from March 30, 2022.