NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the reporting time for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) Counselling 2021 Stray vacancy Round. Medical aspirants can now report to colleges against stray vacancy round till 5:00 PM of April 11, 2022.

The official statement issued on the portal reads, "The reporting for stray vacancy round of UG Counselling 2021 has been extended up to 05:00 PM of 11.04.2022." Candidates can check the official notice through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

For the convenience fo the students, have provided you with the steps to download the stray vacancy round result

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Here’s How to Check/Download Stray Vacancy Round Result

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in.

Now click on the UG Medical Counselling option.

option. Go to the Current Events sections.

sections. Click on the link that reads, “Final Allotment Result UG Stray Vacancy Round 2021.”

A PDF will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to check their name/rank and the allotted college by scrolling down the pdf.

For more details, Candidates can also check the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee.