NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG Counselling 2021 schedule on its official website,mcc.nic.in. The Counselling Schedule has been released for admission under All India Quota seats and State quota seats. The First Round of NEET-UG Counselling for All India Quota will begin from January 19 and will end on January 28, 2022. Meanwhile, the respective State Counselling authorities will begin the State Counselling from January 27 and will end on January 31, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2021: Check Here

Schedule for Admission All India Quota/ Deemed/ Central

Universities/ Institutes/

ESIC/AIIMS/JIPMER/ AFMS to be

conducted by MCC of DGHS State Counselling to be

conducted by respective

State Counselling

authorities Ist Round of Counselling 19th January, 2022 to 28th January,

2022 27th January, 2022 to 31st

January, 2022 Last date of Joining 4th February, 2022 7th February, 2022 2nd Round of Counselling 9th February, 2022 to 18th February,

2022 15th February, 2022 to 18th

February, 2022 Last date of joining 26th February, 2022 24th February, 2022 Mop up Round 2nd March, 2022 to 11th March, 2022 7th March, 2022 to 10th March, 2022 Last date of joining 19th March, 2022 15th March, 2022 Online Stray Vacancy

Round for All India Quota/

Central & Deemed

Universities/ESIC/ AIIMS/

JIPMER(Puducherry/

Karaikal) Seats 21st March, 2022 to 22nd March,

2022 16th March, 2022 Last date of joining 26th March, 2022 20th March, 2022

Alternatively, candidates can also check the NEET UG Counselling 2021 schedule from the direct link given below.

