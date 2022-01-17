NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG Counselling 2021 schedule on its official website,mcc.nic.in. The Counselling Schedule has been released for admission under All India Quota seats and State quota seats. The First Round of NEET-UG Counselling for All India Quota will begin from January 19 and will end on January 28, 2022. Meanwhile, the respective State Counselling authorities will begin the State Counselling from January 27 and will end on January 31, 2022.Also Read - Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Video Assistant, Other Posts on prasarbharati.gov.in | Apply Before This Date

NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2021: Check Here Also Read - TMC Recruitment 2022: Walk in Interview For Nurse, Other Posts to Begin on Jan 17, Check Details Here

Schedule for AdmissionAll India Quota/ Deemed/ Central
Universities/ Institutes/
ESIC/AIIMS/JIPMER/ AFMS to be
conducted by MCC of DGHS		State Counselling to be
conducted by respective
State Counselling
authorities
Ist Round of Counselling19th January, 2022 to 28th January,
2022		27th January, 2022 to 31st
January, 2022
Last date of Joining4th February, 20227th February, 2022
2nd Round of Counselling9th February, 2022 to 18th February,
2022		15th February, 2022 to 18th
February, 2022
Last date of joining26th February, 202224th February, 2022
Mop up Round2nd March, 2022 to 11th March, 20227th March, 2022 to 10th March, 2022
Last date of joining19th March, 202215th March, 2022
Online Stray Vacancy
Round for All India Quota/
Central & Deemed
Universities/ESIC/ AIIMS/
JIPMER(Puducherry/
Karaikal) Seats		21st March, 2022 to 22nd March,
2022		16th March, 2022
Last date of joining26th March, 202220th March, 2022

Alternatively, candidates can also check the NEET UG Counselling 2021 schedule from the direct link given below. Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 14 Posts on rbi.org.in | Apply Before This Date

Click Here to Download NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2021 date sheet