NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG Counselling 2021 schedule on its official website,mcc.nic.in. The Counselling Schedule has been released for admission under All India Quota seats and State quota seats. The First Round of NEET-UG Counselling for All India Quota will begin from January 19 and will end on January 28, 2022. Meanwhile, the respective State Counselling authorities will begin the State Counselling from January 27 and will end on January 31, 2022.Also Read - Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Video Assistant, Other Posts on prasarbharati.gov.in | Apply Before This Date
NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2021: Check Here Also Read - TMC Recruitment 2022: Walk in Interview For Nurse, Other Posts to Begin on Jan 17, Check Details Here
|Schedule for Admission
|All India Quota/ Deemed/ Central
Universities/ Institutes/
ESIC/AIIMS/JIPMER/ AFMS to be
conducted by MCC of DGHS
|State Counselling to be
conducted by respective
State Counselling
authorities
|Ist Round of Counselling
|19th January, 2022 to 28th January,
2022
|27th January, 2022 to 31st
January, 2022
|Last date of Joining
|4th February, 2022
|7th February, 2022
|2nd Round of Counselling
|9th February, 2022 to 18th February,
2022
|15th February, 2022 to 18th
February, 2022
|Last date of joining
|26th February, 2022
|24th February, 2022
|Mop up Round
|2nd March, 2022 to 11th March, 2022
|7th March, 2022 to 10th March, 2022
|Last date of joining
|19th March, 2022
|15th March, 2022
|Online Stray Vacancy
Round for All India Quota/
Central & Deemed
Universities/ESIC/ AIIMS/
JIPMER(Puducherry/
Karaikal) Seats
|21st March, 2022 to 22nd March,
2022
|16th March, 2022
|Last date of joining
|26th March, 2022
|20th March, 2022
Alternatively, candidates can also check the NEET UG Counselling 2021 schedule from the direct link given below. Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 14 Posts on rbi.org.in | Apply Before This Date
Click Here to Download NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2021 date sheet