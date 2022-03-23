NEET UG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Result: Here comes a big update for the candidates who are waiting for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Result. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2021 Counselling mop-up round result today, March 23.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Senior Lecturer, Other Posts at upsc.gov.in Before March 31

Once the results are declared, the candidates can check their results on the official website – mcc.nic.in. Also Read - PGCIL Recruitment 2022: Registration For Diploma Trainee Post Begins at powergridindia.com

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Step by Step Guide to Check Mop-Up Round Result

Visit the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in

Click on the UG Medical Counselling option.

option. Click on the mop-up round result Option.

Option. Enter the required credentials such as NEET UG Counselling Roll number and other credentials to log in.

and other credentials to log in. The NEET-UG 2021 mop-up round result will be displayed on the screen

Save, Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

For more updates, visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, MCC —mcc.nic.in. Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Process to End Soon For Specialist Cadre Officers Posts; Apply Online at sbi.co.in