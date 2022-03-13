NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) counselling mop-up round on Monday, March 14, 2022. Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET-UG Counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in. Also Read - KV UP Recruitment 2022: Apply For PGT, TGT, Other Posts at no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in; Check Interview Schedule Here

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Steps To Apply For Mop-Up Round

Go to the official website – mcc.nic.in. Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ option and then click on the ‘Online registration‘ link. Enter the required credentials such as NEET-UG roll number and other required credentials to log in. Fill in the application form. upload all the necessary documents. Pay the application fees and click on submit option. Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

NEET UG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Registration: Click Here to Apply

According to the NEET UG counselling schedule, the choice filling facility has begun from March 11, 2022. The choice locking facility will be available from 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM on March 14, 2022. Applicants can check the NEET UG Counselling 2021 Schedule from the link given below.