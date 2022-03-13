NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) counselling mop-up round on Monday, March 14, 2022. Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET-UG Counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in. Also Read - KV UP Recruitment 2022: Apply For PGT, TGT, Other Posts at no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in; Check Interview Schedule Here
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Steps To Apply For Mop-Up Round
- Go to the official website – mcc.nic.in.
- Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ option and then click on the ‘Online registration‘ link.
- Enter the required credentials such as NEET-UG roll number and other required credentials to log in.
- Fill in the application form. upload all the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fees and click on submit option.
- Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.
NEET UG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Registration: Click Here to Apply
According to the NEET UG counselling schedule, the choice filling facility has begun from March 11, 2022. The choice locking facility will be available from 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM on March 14, 2022. Applicants can check the NEET UG Counselling 2021 Schedule from the link given below. Also Read - RCFL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 137 Posts on rcfltd.com; Check Last Date, Eligibility Here
Also Read - IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 26 Posts; Apply Now at iitism.ac.in